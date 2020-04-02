Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL), FGL Holdings (FG), IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC), and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL)



Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CSFL to South State Corporation for 0.3001 South State shares per CenterState share.

If you are a CSFL investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

FGL Holdings (FG)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of FG to Fidelity National Financial, Inc. for $12.50 per share.

If you are an FGL Holdings investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of IBKC to First Horizon National Corporation for 4.584 FHNC shares per IBKC share.

If you are an IBKC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of WLTW to Aon PLC. Pursuant to the agreement, WLTW shareholders will receive 1.08 shares of Aon common stock for each WLTW share they own.

If you are an WLTW investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.



