Conway Wealth Group Presents O’Connor Professional Group Founder Arden O’Connor with 2020 Aligning Life & Wealth Award

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conway Wealth Group , a financial advisory firm headquartered in Parsippany, NJ, today announced Arden O’Connor as its 2020 Aligning Life & Wealth Award recipient. Each year, Conway Wealth Group recognizes an individual that embodies the spirit of the Conway Wealth Group Aligning Life & Wealth initiative, which empowers families to unite their life plans with their financial plans. In addition to receiving the award, Arden O’Connor was interviewed and featured in Conway Wealth Group’s yearly magazine, Conway’s Connections. Click here to download an online copy .

As a board member, business leader, and advocate, Arden O’Connor has spent more than a decade helping families with complex behavioral health needs create positive outcomes through effective treatment. Having navigated the highly fragmented treatment system with her own family, Arden founded The O’Connor Professional Group (OPG), a concierge solution for assessing behavioral health issues, creating treatment plans, managing professional teams, and carefully leading families through their most difficult moments.

“While we know that long-term happiness requires us to pay attention to the most important areas of our lives like our health, families tend to avoid addressing problems,” said Michael Conway, founder & CEO of Conway Wealth Group. “Arden knows exactly how to shepherd families through even the most difficult issues related to mental and behavioral health, areas that come even more into focus when we’re all at home and can no longer avoid them. We’re so proud to present Arden with our award and to be able to deliver her services to clients in need as part of our Life & Wealth Network.”

When interviewed for Conway’s Connections, Ms. O’Connor reiterated the value of addressing pressing mental and behavioral issues. “Families are starting to acknowledge that they’re not the only ones struggling,” said Ms. O’Connor. “Every day I wake up feeling blessed to work with my team, to have people like yourselves trust us with your clients, and to really feel like we’re serving as a resource to families in crisis trying to figure out a path forward. If we can impart even some of our knowledge and make the situation even 10 percent better, it really makes me feel like I’m living my life in the way intended.”

About Conway Wealth Group

Conway Wealth Group provides comprehensive financial planning and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families. Headquartered in Parsippany, NJ, Conway Wealth Group was founded in 2010 by CEO Michael Conway who has more than 35 years of experience as a financial advisor serving C-suite executives, business owners, entrepreneurs, and professional athletes. Conway Wealth Group offers expert advice while coordinating all aspects of a financial plan to guide families toward Aligning Life & Wealth®. For more information, please visit www.conwaywealthgroup.com .

Investment advisory and financial planning services offered through Summit Financial, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Adviser, doing business as Conway Wealth Group, LLC. Securities brokerage offered through Purshe Kaplan Sterling Investments, Member FINRA/SIPC Headquartered at 18 Corporate Woods Blvd., Albany, NY 12211 (“PKS”). PKS and Summit Financial, LLC, are not affiliated companies. 04022020-351

