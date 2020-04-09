American Heart Association Publishes Impressive Results With the Magnesphere

American Heart Association Summary

Seeing significant improvement treating Atrial Fibrillation

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, April 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Heart Association recently held their "Scientific Sessions" conference in Dallas and one of the topics featured was the exciting results which the Magnesphere is helping to produce at the Augusta University Medical College of Georgia. The research team was studying the effect of using a low-level electro-magnetic field (LL-EMF) to reduce the affects of Atrial Fibrillation (AF) in heart patients. AF is one of the most common heart conditions treated in a clinical setting.

Magneceutical Health provided a purpose-built Magnesphere for the study. One group received LL-EMF stimulation from the Magnesphere for 60 minutes and a control group was positioned in the Magnesphere as if they were being treated but received no LL-EMF stimulation. Both groups then received a stimulus that would normally induce AF, and were carefully monitored to measure the outcome.

The results were very impressive and validated the hypothesis that LL-EMF may help reduce the duration of AF. Their finding was that “LL-EMF application resulted in a reduction in pacing induced AF duration after 60 minutes of stimulation as compared to sham stimulation.” and that “fewer patients in the LL-EMF group required cardioversion after the 60-minute period (1/7 vs. 5/6)”. The findings also noted: “Importantly, there were no adverse events related to the study device.”

The AHA is encouraged by the results and is actively working on further research to determine additional applications of the Magnesphere in treating heart conditions.

You can read the abstract of the research at AHAJournals.org or view the summary poster of the findings.



