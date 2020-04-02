DOE and NOAA Announce 11 Winners of the Powering the Blue Economy™ Ocean Observing Prize

Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), in partnership with NOAA, announced the 11 winners of the first “DISCOVER”, stage of the Powering the Blue EconomyTM: Ocean Observing Prize.

The competition is designed to spur technology innovation, allow for easier and/or cheaper data collection across the 80% of the world’s oceans that remain unexplored, and contribute to the growth of the blue economy.

“The United States can harness science and technological advances to increase our understanding and effective management of the ocean environment at a level of detail and geographic scale never before possible,” said Assistant Secretary for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Daniel R Simmons. “Through innovation we can help unlock the potential of the ocean to provide both energy and water across the country.”

The DISCOVER stage, first announced at the White House Ocean Science and Technology Summit in November 2019, cast a wide net to attract concepts across five ocean observing themes: unmanned vehicles; buoys, floats, and tags; ocean communications and underwater navigation; extreme environments; and “blue sea” ideas, for entries that don't fit neatly into the other categories.

The innovations and new methods of these winning DISCOVER entries can help give scientists a greater understanding of the world’s oceans, allowing them to better predict and track tropical storms that jeopardize lives, monitor fish stocks that communities depend on for sustenance, alert coastal areas of deadly and destructive tsunamis, and improve the health and livelihoods of coastal communities.

Of the selected winning teams, 10 will receive $10,000 each, and the grand prize winner, CalWave Power Technologies Inc., will receive $25,000. Some of the winning ideas include: