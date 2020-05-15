Iowa US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran in Iowa Who Also Had Significant Exposure to Asbestos to Call for Direct Access to the Lawyers of Karst von Oiste-Get Compensated

US Navy Veteran 21

DES MOINES, IOWA, USA, May 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Iowa US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are urging the wife, son, daughter or friend of a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 if this person also had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work. The compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000. The person we are trying to identify is over 60 years old and their asbestos exposure took place prior to 1982. Even if the person with lung cancer smoked cigarettes, they might get significant compensation-if they had heavy exposure to asbestos.

"To get the financial compensation job done for a Navy Veteran or person in Iowa who has lung cancer and who also had heavy exposure to asbestos we have endorsed the remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are specialists at compensation for people with asbestos exposure lung cancer, and mesothelioma and they have been helping people like this for decades. For direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Iowa US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is offering to assist a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Iowa to organize the how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. They call this free service the 'list' and it is this vital information that becomes the foundation for a compensation claim as the would be happy to explain at 800-714-0303. https://Iowa.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The Iowa US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate's free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Sioux City, Waterloo, Iowa City, Council Bluffs, Dubuque or anywhere in Iowa. https://Iowa.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

Individuals in the state of Iowa could have been exposed to asbestos while serving in the US Navy working at a power plant, at an industrial facility, at a steel mill, at an automobile manufacturing facility, at a chemical plant, as a plumber, a boiler technician, as an auto repairman, as an electrician, or in the construction industry. In most instances. the diagnosed person’s exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. However, there are people with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Iowa. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.



