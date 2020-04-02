Leonovus Smart Filer Helps IT Departments Manage the Global Server Supply Chain Problem and is Offered Free for Six Months

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leonovus Inc., ("Leonovus or the Company") (TSXV: LTV) (OTC: LVNSF) today announced a six-month free offer for its Smart Filer software technology to help companies affected by a shortage of data storage servers.



Because of the negative effect of the global public health crisis on the server supply chain, storage infrastructure is at capacity or close to it. According to Digitimes Research, worldwide server shipments were forecast to drop nearly 10 percent in the first quarter of 2020.

With current enterprise work from home mandates, the need for virtual services from cloud and colocation providers is increasing. Making matters worse, the coordination of disparate teams to purchase, ship, unpack, install and configure systems in this environment is challenging - if not impossible.

Leonovus Smart Filer offers an alternative approach: a hybrid cloud storage solution that is software-based and fully transparent to end-users and applications. Smart Filer is installed and managed remotely. The combination of cloud, colocation and virtual managed software solutions such as Smart Filer take the load off enterprise servers so IT staff can maintain physical distancing and protect their colleagues, family and the public from the coronavirus.

Smart Filer offloads infrequently accessed (cold) data to public cloud or other secondary storage targets, freeing up on-premises storage capacity for active (hot/warm) data. Smart Filer supports AWS S3, Microsoft Azure Blob, Wasabi and S3-compatible object storage. With no hardware to prepare and configure, Smart Filer is deployed and operational in minutes instead of the weeks or months associated with traditional storage installations.

"Often overlooked is that, while organizations may be able to continue to operate for short disruptions, more extended disruptions introduce unforeseen challenges. Few organizations are prepared to deal with supply chain interruptions and mandated work from home policies affecting all staff. These disruptions mean that compute and storage systems are not available for purchase and systems, if available, are subject to lengthy and expensive delivery conditions. For larger organizations, the challenges do not end there, as a coordinated effort across multiple internal teams is needed to purchase, receive, deliver, install and configure any new systems. In this time of global uncertainty, organizational leaders need to embrace new approaches and solutions for addressing IT challenges. Leonovus Smart Filer is a solution that can help them maintain corporate SLAs and business continuity objectives. With our six-month free trial offer, Leonovus is helping remove as many barriers as possible for organizations challenged with maintaining IT operations," said Michael Gaffney, CEO, Leonovus.

Leonovus Smart Filer is offered free for six months as a standalone solution or bundled with cloud storage from several leading cloud service providers. For further details on the benefits and pricing of Leonovus Smart Filer, visit https://www.leonovus.com/products/smart-filer .

About Leonovus

Leonovus is a software provider that offers solutions that allow organizations to embrace cloud storage securely, simply and cost-effectively while giving them the flexibility to deal with the ever-evolving cloud storage landscape.

Leonovus Smart Filer is an information lifecycle management (ILM) solution that analyzes existing file storage and extends its capacity automatically and transparently. According to customer-defined policies, infrequently accessed files are automatically removed from high-cost, high-performance primary storage, and placed in secondary or cloud storage, without any changes to how users and applications access them.

Designed with the IT manager in mind, Leonovus Vault uses patented algorithms to analyze, classify, encrypt, shred and spread data across a network of on-premises, hybrid or multi-cloud storage nodes – allowing for the most secure yet internally accessible form of object-based data storage across the entire solution. The advanced geo-distributed architecture minimizes latency, optimizes geo-availability, reduces remote backup costs and meets data sovereignty requirements. With its software and hardware agnostic design, Vault provides petabyte scalability. It allows the enterprise to use its existing idle storage resources, extend the useable lifespan of depreciated resources and improve the enterprise's overall ROI.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding the anticipated closing of the acquisition of PureColo or concurrent financing, potential benefits to adding colocation business, potential growth for the market for colocation.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. There can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this news release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement publicly, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

(866) 299-0815

sales@leonovus.com



