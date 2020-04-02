Demand for Pleural Catheters to Witness 6.4% CAGR During 2019 – 2029; Hospitals Register over 65% of Total Adoption, Says Fact.MR in a New Study

Leading players in the pleural catheters market are focusing on research and development activities to launch new products and widen their product portfolio.

/EIN News/ -- Dubai, UAE, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An increase in the demand for pleural catheters from surgeons, pulmonologists and physicians on the back of pleural catheters’ ability to provide effective fluid control with minimal risk. Projecting the market growth at a healthy CAGR of 6.4%, a new market study of Fact.MR provides an inclusive analysis of the pleural catheters market . This growth is further complemented by the increasing adoption of pleural catheters coupled with reduced hospitalization.

Pleural Catheters Market - Key Takeaways

Malignant pleural effusion will remain the top indication type, with three-quarters of revenue share, owing to frequent utilization of clinical management of both malignant and benign effusion.

Owing to the availability of pleural catheters and skilled personnel for better clinical management of patients, hospitals account for 2/3 rd of overall market value.

of overall market value. Developed regional markets collectively account for more than 60%, on the back of rising elderly population and increase in accessibility to healthcare facilities.

An increase in the prevalence of COPD and the expansion of private hospitals in rural areas are boosting the demand for pleural catheters in Asia Pacific.

Request Sample Repor- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3128

Pleural Catheters Market - Key Driving Factors

Improved patient outcomes with reducing clinical variability are playing an essential role in the pleural catheters -market growth.

Burgeoning numbers of thoracic surgeries are increasing the possibility of pleural diseases, thereby giving a boost to the market.

Factors such as freedom from hospital admissions and effective symptomatic relief with minimum interventions are propelling the growth of the pleural catheters market.

Explore the complete pleural catheters market report with detailed market segmentation, 61 illustrative figures, and 30 data tables at –

https://www.factmr.com/report/3128/pleural-catheters-market

Pleural Catheters Market - Key Restraint

Affordability and lack of availability of the catheter products in undeveloped regions such as Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are likely to hinder the growth in these regions.

Competition Landscape

Some of the key players in the pleural catheters market are Merit Medical Systems, Rocket Medical, and Armstrong Medical, among others. The market players are investing in research & development activities to launch new product lines. Moreover, the players are focusing on launching new products to upsurge their product portfolio and expand their geographical footprint.

About the Report

This 170-page study offers readers a comprehensive market forecast of the global pleural catheters market, with historical data on demand (2014-2018) and expected projections for the period (2019-2029). The report discloses compelling insights into the demand and includes a detailed assessment of key parameters that are anticipated to exert influence during 2019 – 2029. Market statistics have been presented on the basis of indication (Malignant Pleural Effusions, Non-Malignant Recurrent Effusions, Chylothorax, Empyema, Haemothorax), and end user (hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers) across major countries of key regions.

Explore Fact.MR’s lucid coverage of the healthcare landscape

Automated External Defibrillators Market – The automated external defibrillators market study analyses the key trends, innovations, regulatory policies, and key strategies adopted by leading players in this evolving landscape.

Atopic Dermatitis Market – The study analyses the atopic dermatitis market and offers growth opportunities in USD million across 30+ countries in six regions.

Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market – With strong growth through 2028, the rare neurological disease market is witnessing substantial growth in a market.

About Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned research team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over a thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analyzed the Healthcare sector across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Fact.MR's latest healthcare market reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Contact:

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/

PR- https://www.factmr.com/media-release/1364/global-pleural-catheters-market



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.