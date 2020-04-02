USA Telecom Market Research: Growth in the US mobile subscriber base remains strong, with a penetration rate of about 127%

USA - Mobile Infrastructure, Broadband, Operators - Statistics and Analyses

Synopsis

Growth in the US mobile subscriber base remains strong, with a penetration rate of about 127%. Declining revenue from voice services is compensated for by high growth in mobile data use, itself supported by upgraded networks based on LTE technologies. Smartphone penetration is also high, which had encouraged mobile data use among subscribers. The major operators, led by AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile US, have partnered with vendors to trial 5G technologies and services and will be expanding their commercial services into 2019 or 2020. In addition, operators are working on the potential of NB-IoT, LTE-U and LTE-A technologies, in some respects as complementary technologies supported by 5G.

Major recent developments include the complex reserve auction for spectrum in the 600MHz band, which raised more than $19 billion. Although network operators must wait for spectrum allocations to be concluded, the additional 70MHz made available will go far to supporting mobile broadband in rural areas and improving network capacity.

In addition to the auction of 28GHz spectrum in late 2018 the FCC plans other auction in 2019 (for spectrum in the 24GHz, 37GHz, 39GHz and 49GHz bands) to increase the amount of spectrum available for 5G.

This report provides analyses as well as key statistics and forecasts on the US mobile market. It also assesses telcos’ strategies, regulatory policies, and developments in the deployment of emerging technologies.

Key developments:

T-Mobile US merger with Sprint concluded;

Sprint signs MVNO deal with Altice USA;

Auction 103 finishes, raising $7.56 billion;

FCC authorises the use of LTE-U devices in the under-utilised 5GHz band;

AT&T launches national LTE-M service;

T-Mobile US secures additional 700MHz blocks for $1.3 billion;

AT&T closes down 2G infrastructure, reassigns spectrum for LTE;

Report update includes telcos' operating and financial data to Q4 2019, recent market developments.

Companies mentioned in this report:

AT&T Mobility, Verizon Wireless, Sprint Corporation, T-Mobile US, TracFone, MetroPCS Communications, Leap Wireless, Frontline, Alltel, US Cellular; Clearwire.

Table of Contents

Market analysis

Mobile statistics General statistics Mobile voice Voice-over-LTE (VoLTE) Mobile data SMS and MMS Mobile broadband

Regulatory issues Public Safety Network Mobile Number Portability (MNP) Spectrum AWS spectrum 600MHz 800MHz 2GHz 700MHz 1900MHz 3.5GHz mmWave spectrum Spectrum swaps and acquisitions T-Mobile US AT&T Verizon

Mobile infrastructure 5G Verizon US Cellular AT&T T-Mobile US Sprint 4G (LTE) 3G Other infrastructure developments Machine-to-Machine (M2M) NB-IoT

Major mobile operators Industry body AT&T Acquisitions and sale Verizon Wireless T-Mobile US Failed merger with MetroPCS Interest from Iliad Interest from Softbank Sprint Corporation MVNOs Google

Mobile content and applications Mobile music M-payment M-commerce

List of Tables

Table 1 – Mobile market revenue, roaming revenue, ARPU – 2009 – 2017

Table 2 – Mobile subscribers and penetration – 2010 – 2020

Table 3 – Mobile voice traffic – 2012 – 2018

Table 4 – Mobile data traffic – 2011 – 2017

Table 5 – Mobile data-only devices in use – 2013 – 2017

Table 6 – Messaging traffic (SMS, MMS) – 2005 – 2018

Table 7 – Active mobile broadband subscribers and penetration – 2008 – 2020

Table 8 – LTE mobile broadband coverage broadband subscribers and penetration – 2012 - 2016

Table 9 – Verizon Wireless LTE devices on network– 2011 – 2016

Table 10 – M2M connections – 2009 – 2016

Table 11 – Development of AT&T Mobility’s financial data – 2010 – 2019

Table 12 – AT&T wireless subscribers – 2002 – 2019

Table 13 – Verizon wireless financial data by sector – 2010 – 2019

Table 14 – Verizon wireless subscribers – 2010 – 2019

Table 15 – T-Mobile US wireless subscribers – 2010 – 2019

Table 16 – T-Mobile US own-branded subscribers – 2010 – 2019

Table 17 – T-Mobile US ARPU (€, annualised) – 2009 – 2019

Table 18 – T-Mobile US ARPU ($, annualised) – 2012 – 2019

Table 19 – T-Mobile US financial data – 2010 – 2019

Table 20 – Sprint wireless financial data – 2009 – 2019

Table 21 – Sprint subscribers – 2010 – 2018

Table 22 – Sprint blended ARPU – 2011 – 2018

Table 23 – Historic - Mobile market revenue, roaming revenue, ARPU – 2000 – 2009

Table 24 – Historic - Mobile subscribers and penetration – 2002 – 2009

Table 25 – Historic - AT&T Mobility financial data – 2004 – 2018

Table 26 – Historic - AT&T wireless subscribers – 2002 – 2009

Table 27 – Historic - Verizon wireless subscribers – 2005 – 2009

Table 28 – Historic - T-Mobile US wireless subscribers – 2003 – 2009

Table 29 – Historic - MetroPCS financial data – 2007 – 2012

Table 30 – Historic - MetroPCS subscribers – 2007 – 2012

List of Charts

Chart 1 – Mobile subscribers and penetration – 2002 – 2020

Chart 2 – Active mobile broadband subscribers and penetration – 2008 – 2020

Chart 3 – Development of AT&T Mobility’ financial data – 2010 – 2019

Chart 4 – Verizon wireless financial data by sector– 2010 – 2019

Chart 5 – Verizon wireless subscribers – 2010 – 2019

Chart 6 – T-Mobile US subscribers – 2009 – 2019

Chart 7 – T-Mobile US financial data – 2010 – 2019

Chart 8 – Sprint financial data – 2009 – 2019

List of Exhibits

Exhibit 1 – AWS spectrum auction – January 2015

Exhibit 2 – mmWave spectrum auctions – May/June 2019

Exhibit 3 – mmWave spectrum auction – February 2020





