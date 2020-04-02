COLUMBUS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY HOMESMITH PLEDGES SUPPORT TO LOCAL HABITAT FOR HUMANITY AFFILIATES

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central Ohio real estate investment company Homesmith buys houses from sellers seeking a fast all-cash, as-is sale, but in 2020 the company will be investing in more than properties according to the company’s founder and CEO Barry Smith. Homesmith will be donating a portion of the profits from each of its Ohio property transactions to local Habitat for Humanity affiliates in the Columbus area and throughout the Buckeye State, including Habitat MidOhio and Habitat Delaware and Union Counties.



Homesmith also is working alongside 66 other real estate investors who work to improve people’s lives and transform their local communities by giving back.

“I’ve volunteered with Habitat for Humanity for approximately 10 years now and they say ‘Habititis’ is what I’ve caught,” says Smith, a Central Ohio native and graduate of The Ohio State University. “It’s so inspirational to see a family receive the keys to their new home after they’ve poured more than 200 hours of their own sweat equity into building it from the ground up.

“Everyone deserves decent affordable housing and Habitat for Humanity has been a leader in giving low-income partner families and individuals a hand up since 1976,” adds Smith. “Habitat couldn’t do all it does without relying heavily on donations and volunteers, and Homesmith is proud to pledge our ongoing support for such a worthy cause.”

Smith says that being associated with Habitat for Humanity as a volunteer has provided a wealth of valuable bonus knowledge about housing and construction industry that helps him in his own business. That information includes updates on new building codes and trends in architectural design, home improvements and building materials, in addition to learning unique challenges that can come with repairing existing structures or developing new home sites.

Smith’s company buys houses fast for cash in Columbus and surrounding areas because it understands not all homeowners have the time, finances or desire to sell a property through the traditional and time-consuming selling process.

Homesmith buys in any condition or price range and also has the ability to help owners get out of sticky situations such as: foreclosure, a burdensome property, major repairs, bad tenants, divorce, probate, job transfer, fire damage, dual house payments or any number of other challenges – even if the property is tenant occupied or vacant.

Additionally, Homesmith can give homeowners even more relief by taking care of all the clean-up. Sellers can take only what they need or want and leave everything else behind for Homesmith to handle, like trash, pet damage, old furniture and appliances, and even old vehicles, etc. Often times some of these personal items left behind become worthwhile donations to charities like Habitat for Humanity.

Smith encourages individuals, businesses and faith groups to explore the many avenues of support available with their local Habitat for Humanity affiliate, as well as their nonprofit Habitat ReStores. Each ReStore serves as home-improvement thrift store and donation center for selling new and gently used furniture, appliances, home accessories, building materials and more to the public at a fraction of the retail price. Proceeds from all sales at the ReStores are directed toward Habitat for Humanity's mission to end substandard housing worldwide.

“One of the most important things I’ve learned from Habitat for Humanity is the tremendous spirit and dedication of all those involved, from the organizers, employees and sponsors to the hardworking volunteers and homeowners themselves,” concludes Smith. “It’s an inspiring organization to be around and one that deserves our help because it provides hope for so many.”

About Homesmith

Homesmith is local real estate investment company offering homeowners cash for houses in any condition or price range in Columbus, Ohio, and throughout the Buckeye State. Specializing in speed and convenience, Homesmith provides win-win solutions to help homeowners sell their house fast and hassle free, without any cleanup or repairs needed. Homesmith buys houses "as is" for a fair price, pays all cash and can close quickly. A portion of the company’s proceeds goes to help pay for affordable housing in their local community. Contact Homesmith at 614-401-3651 or 877-HOMESMITH (466-3764) or online at www.Homesmith.com . Also connect at: www.facebook.com/HomesmithOH ; www.twitter.com/HomesmithOH ; www.instagram.com/Homesmith_OH and www.youtube.com/channel/UC23r0zSQKihNvx2tkN1frXA .

Contact:

Homesmith

877-HOMESMITH (466-3764) or

614-401-3651

https://www.homesmith.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/29362a53-ff43-4812-a69b-0840fd4cb5fa

