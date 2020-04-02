AMERICAN TINNITUS ASSOCIATION GIVES FREE ACCESS TO NEW MENTAL HEALTH AND WELLNESS MAGAZINE

As the COVID-19 pandemic intensifies, mental wellness is becoming even more of a critical issue in America and across the globe. To share mental health resources that might be useful to those in need, the ATA is providing free access to its latest digital issue of Tinnitus Today magazine, which addresses use of telehealth, online tools for managing anxiety, and other resources to create a support network during these stressful times.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented global event that has radically altered our day-to-day existence, threatened the health of millions, and has left many of us cutoff from friends and family. Now is the time to pull together and share whatever we can to get through this,” said ATA chief executive officer, Torryn P. Brazell, CAE.

Tinnitus – often called ringing in the ears – can trigger insomnia, depression, anxiety, and even suicidal ideation, so the issue is relevant to the broader populace.

“The fear of this pandemic has ignited an emotional firestorm for millions of us who may never have had to draw on tools for coping with difficult emotions,” said Jill Meltzer, AuD, who is chair of the ATA board of directors. “As an organization, we help people daily who are struggling with tinnitus, from finding appropriate healthcare practitioners to providing easy-to-use management tools to improve concentration and sleep. In our latest publication, we’re tackling the negative emotional impact of tinnitus, which can trigger anxiety, fear, and depression. Those emotions are what many of us are now feeling so we want to make this issue available to people outside of the tinnitus community.”

For most of the 26 million adult Americans who have tinnitus, it is manageable. Stress, however, can exacerbate it so self-care strategies are central to its management.

"We are in a time of chaos, and this publication provides advice on finding help and how to utilize therapy options – online and in-person – as well as how to make the best of less than ideal choices,” Brazell said. “As Dr. Meltzer said, we hope this issue can provide useful tools for people burdened by stress and anxiety during this uncertain time.”

Brazell, who also serves on two nonprofit mental health boards, noted that our nation was already experiencing record levels of mental health distress, and that COVID-19 exacerbated issues for those struggling with anxiety and depression while engulfing millions of others in a negative cycle of fear, worry, and anxiety.

“We have to be very deliberate about putting the brakes on negative emotions and taking care of our physical and mental health to get through this,” she said.

The leading cause of tinnitus is exposure to loud sound that damages an individual's auditory system; the second leading cause is head or neck trauma. Tinnitus is also the leading service-connected disability for U.S. veterans

About the ATA

The core purpose of the American Tinnitus Association is to promote relief, prevent, and find cures for tinnitus, evidenced by its core values of compassion, credibility, and responsibility.

The ATA is wholly funded by individual donors and companies to fulfill its critical mission. Please donate and/or consider becoming a member so the ATA can continue to improve the quality of life of those living with tinnitus and educate the public on its prevention. See www.ATA.org for more information.

If your tinnitus is causing you distress, getting help is crucial. Call 1-800-634-8978, if you need general guidance on tinnitus management and seeking care.

If you're in crisis or thinking of harming yourself, call 911 immediately. If your depression and/or anxiety is overwhelming, call CrisisLink at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or text ‘Connect’ to 855-11. For 24/7 chat support, visit https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat/.

