Selligent Marketing Cloud Named a Leader in G2 Mid-Market Grid® Report for Marketing Automation for Second Quarter in a Row

G2 Spring 2020 Rankings Inform Marketing Technology Buying Decisions

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif. and BRUSSELS, Belgium, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selligent Marketing Cloud, the omnichannel marketing technology company, today announced that it was recognized as one of the best marketing automation solutions in the market – ranked a ‘Leader’ in the G2.com (formerly G2 Crowd) Spring 2020 Mid-Market Grid Report for Marketing Automation. The report is published by G2, the global user review site that helps businesses make smarter buying decisions.



Selligent Marketing Cloud’s ‘Leader’ rating is based on receiving a high customer Satisfaction score and having a large ‘Market Presence.’ One-hundred percent of users believe that the company is headed in the right direction, and users said that they would recommend Selligent Marketing Cloud at a rate of 89 percent. Three of the company’s highest-rated features are sending outbound emails and automated alerts and tasks and A/B Testing , with users rating them at 96 percent, 94 percent and 93 percent, respectively. Sixty-percent of reviewers estimated a return on investment (ROI) on Selligent Marketing Cloud within five months, nearly 50% faster than the closest competitor. Selligent’s highest Satisfaction ratings were in quality of support, ease of use, and meets requirements, with 60 percent of reviewers ranking.

“We are proud to be named a Leader in G2’s mid-market report for Marketing Automation for two consecutive quarters,” said Karthik Kripapuri, CEO of Selligent. “This achievement is particularly special for our team as it represents the voice of our clients. To receive consistently high marks for quality of support underscores our relentless focus on delivering on our clients’ needs. A huge thanks to our incredible global team for their hard work, and to our clients and partners around the world for their unwavering trust.”

“The ratings in this report are based on a snapshot of the user reviews and social data collected by G2 up through March 03, 2020. Products are ranked by customer satisfaction based on user reviews, and market presence such as market share, vendor size, and social impact. Products in the Leader quadrant, like Selligent Marketing Cloud, are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial Market Presence scores,” said Emily Malis, Research Principal at G2.

To learn more about what real users have to say or leave a review of Selligent Marketing Cloud, visit https://www.g2.com/products/selligent-marketing-cloud/reviews .

About Selligent

Selligent is an intelligent omnichannel marketing and experience cloud platform that empowers ambitious companies to maximize every moment they engage with connected consumers. With native AI capabilities, a robust data layer, and a powerful omnichannel execution engine, Selligent enables businesses to deliver ultra-personalized and highly relevant customer experiences that speed time to value swiftly and at scale. More than 700 global brands in retail, travel, automotive, publishing, and financial services trust Selligent to help deliver their programs. With offices across the United States and Europe and a network of global partners, Selligent serves over 30 countries with local, personalized service. Learn more at www.selligent.com and connect with the team at Twitter , LinkedIn , and our blog .

About G2.com (formerly G2 Crowd)

Headquartered in Chicago, G2.com is revolutionizing the way businesses discover, buy and manage software and services. More than three million users per month rely on G2 to help them find and buy the best software for their businesses. The platform has more than a million verified reviews and $100M in total funding invested by IVP, Accel Partners, LinkedIn, Emergence Capital, Pritzker Group, Chicago Ventures, Hyde Park Ventures, industry leaders and founders. G2's customers include Amazon Web Services (AWS), IBM and Zoom and Its most recent funding, a $55M Series C, was announced in October, closely followed by the company's acquisitions of Siftery and Advocately .

Media Contact: Sylvie Tongco, Director of Corporate Communications Sylvie.Tongco@selligent.com



