NHS Workers - Hometree have got you, and your home, covered

Hometree

Hometree have ensured that NHS workers can take out free Home Care packages to cover them for any boiler or hot water breakdowns during COVID-19 pandemic.

During this time of national crisis Hometree want to make sure the last thing NHS workers have to worry about is their boiler or heating systems breaking down” — Simon Phelan

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hometree.co.uk have ensured that frontline NHS workers can take out free Home Care packages to cover them for any boiler or hot water breakdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic.During this time of uncertainty, Hometree believes that NHS workers shouldn't have to worry about protecting their homes from emergency breakdowns, whilst they're protecting the rest of us.We want to join companies from other industries that have generously offered their support to our amazing healthcare workers, giving them peace of mind when it comes to their homesHometree’s CEO Simon Phelan commented:“During this time of national crisis Hometree want to make sure the last thing NHS workers have to worry about is their boiler or heating systems breaking down, that’s why we’re offering to cover them for free while they continue to do such an amazing job.”For this reason, Hometree have made this offer available to both existing and new customers who are NHS workers. For new customers, they can either sign up online or call us on 0800 368 9881. Once they've signed up, they simply fill in the form located here, our Customer Success team will verify your ID and your free Home Care Package will then be active.-ENDS-Notes to editorsMore info here:NHS form - https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc8gKowBDdFEzGPwfwX3Fv_0_4OFeIFGPNm65_SdO6JMwMp9Q/viewform This isn’t really a press release. This is just something pulled together that we, at Hometree, are hoping helps more NHS workers stress that little bit less during these unprecedented times. If anyone wants more information on how we’re trying to help, you can get us on the following:ContactsPaul LewisChief Customer OfficerPaul@hometree.co.ukAbout HometreeWe believe that home care has been broken for too long. By redefining how customers interact with their homes through technology and world-class customer service, we have the tools to fix home care for good. Everything we do is based on feedback from our customers, which is why we are the best-rated home care provider in the market. For a long time, consumers have been fed up with the same problems with big, traditional home cover companies: Confusing products. Long hold times, Complicated pricing. Price hikes. Poor service..Home Care that actually covers.We have turned home care on its head with our fresh approach. We'll solve our customer's problems, not be the cause of them. We work with these principles that embody everything we do:Simple and TransparentYou can trust us to be clear and when we communicate with you. You’ll always know exactly what you are paying for. This is a no jargon zone and we pick up the phone within seconds so you can speak to a real human when you need to.ComprehensiveWe cover more than our competitors and we make it clear what we cover.Fair PricingWe understand how frustrating price changes can be even if you haven’t arranged a call out during the year. We promise that we’ll never raise your monthly or annual prices by more than inflation if you haven't had a call out.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.