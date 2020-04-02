Jvion’s COVID Patient Vulnerability Lists Help Hospitals Proactively Respond to Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- CareATC among customers using Jvion’s COVID Patient Vulnerability Lists to proactively intervene with high-risk patient populations

ATLANTA, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jvion, a leader in clinical AI, today announced it is supporting customers in the fight against COVID by delivering COVID Patient Vulnerability Lists, which provide insights on individual patient risk to help care providers take proactive action to save lives in their communities. As of today, Jvion has provided lists to 30% of its customers, analyzing over four million patients and identifying approximately 200,000 high vulnerability patients. The patient vulnerability lists are available to all existing customers at no charge.

Leveraging a combination of claims data and publicly available data, the AI-generated lists rank hospital patient populations based on their risk for the most severe outcomes if infected. Patients are classified by their risk of hospitalization, end organ failure, and mortality as a result of infection. The lists also identify the clinical factors and social determinants of health driving their risk, including factors like unemployment, transportation access and food insecurity.

“Health systems can use this information to proactively engage patients with guidance to prevent the worst outcomes, prepare for surges of patients in advance, establish mobile testing centers for vulnerable populations, and to inform partnerships with community groups to address the top socioeconomic contributing factors,” said Dr. John Frownfelter, Chief Medical Information Officer for Jvion. “This could include providing food delivery services if transportation is limited, to protect the vulnerable from leaving their homes,” he added.

Vickie Rice, VP of Strategic Analytics at CareATC in Oklahoma, said, “With the output from Jvion’s COVID-19 list, we’ve been able to proactively reach out to those patients in our population who are most vulnerable to COVID-19, while at the same time offering our employer clients the ability to mitigate the impacts of this disease on their population.”

Other customers are using Jvion’s COVID Patient Vulnerability Lists to identify neighborhoods where mobile testing clinics are appropriate, saving vulnerable patients from a trip to the hospital where they could expose themselves to the virus.

In addition to customer-specific patient vulnerability lists, Jvion also released a COVID Community Vulnerability Map, which has received over one million views to date. The map provides a geospatial view of populations at-risk for severe outcomes, and surfaces the socioeconomic and environmental drivers for that risk. It is also overlaid with points of interest such as transportation, food sources, hospitals and health services, helping community leaders and healthcare providers deploy interventions and allocate resources.

Jvion enables healthcare organizations to prevent avoidable patient harm and lower costs through its AI-enabled prescriptive analytics solution. An industry first, the Jvion Machine goes beyond simple predictive analytics and machine learning to identify patients on a trajectory to becoming high risk and for whom intervention will likely be successful. Jvion determines the interventions that will more effectively reduce risk and enable clinical action. And it accelerates time to value by leveraging established patient-level intelligence to drive engagement across hospitals, populations, and patients. To date, the Jvion Machine has been deployed across about 50 hospital systems and 300 hospitals, who report average reductions of 30% for preventable harm incidents and annual cost savings of $6.3 million. For more information, visit www.jvion.com, or follow Jvion on Linkedin and Twitter.

