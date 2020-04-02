Progressive Care CEO Discusses Record Revenue, Essential Service Status, Answers Shareholder Questions, and What’s Ahead for the Company in 2020 in a New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. and Progressive Care Inc. (OTC.QB: RXMD), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, announced today that the Company is featured in a new audio interview at SmallCapVoice.com, Inc.

The interview can be heard at https://www.smallcapvoice.com/4-1-20-interview-rxmd/.

The interview features an in-depth look at RXMD’s financing with Chicago Ventures and the up-listing to major listed exchange with an outline of the steps that are being taken. In addition, CEO Shital Mars goes into the Company’s current news, record revenues with sequential quarterly improvement in basically every major financial metric , the benefits of already being established in Telemedicine in the COVID-19 era, Progressive Care's established home delivery model, and what is next in 2020 for Progressive Care Inc.

“Right now, our number one priority is serving the health and wellbeing of our community,” said S. Parikh Mars. “Progressive Care is one of the few companies that was built for moments like this. As the urgency of this crisis fades, we will emerge positioned to tackle all of initiatives that hold so much promise for us.”

About Progressive Care Inc.

Progressive Care Inc. (RXMD), through its subsidiaries, is a Florida technology and health services organization that provides prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long-term care facilities, and health practice risk management.

About SmallCapVoice.com, Inc.

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-financial-public-relations/.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Source: SmallCapVoice.com



