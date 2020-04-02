Flywire and Ivy.ai Deliver Free COVID-19 Chatbot to Frontline Healthcare Providers

/EIN News/ -- Chatbot enables providers to answer patients’ COVID-19 questions and concerns in real-time

Flywire and Ivy.ai app immediately available for free through June 30, 2020

BOSTON and BOULDER, Colo., April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire, a high-growth vertical payments company, and Ivy.ai, an artificially intelligent chatbot, today announced a COVID-19 chatbot that enables healthcare providers to communicate digitally and in real-time with patients to address questions and concerns related to the coronavirus. The solution includes a customizable COVID-19 response bot that helps patients assess symptoms and qualify risks based on CDC guidelines and relieve call volume for frontline healthcare workers. It’s immediately available for free to the healthcare community starting today through June 30, 2020.

“The coronavirus pandemic is putting enormous strain on healthcare providers who are on the front line of treating and containing the virus,” said John Talaga, EVP and GM of Flywire’s healthcare division. “In addition to actively treating patients, doctors and nurses are overrun with calls from individuals about potential coronavirus symptoms. Flywire’s chatbot service is designed to help healthcare providers keep up with the high volume of requests they’re seeing. It’s one little way we can help our healthcare clients manage how they engage and support their patient population at this critical time.”

Healthcare providers can quickly and easily deploy the COVID-19 response bot on their website via JavaScript to make it immediately available to patients. The solution guides patients through a series of assessments and enables them to connect with providers through a 24/7 two-way chatbot. Flywire and Ivy.ai plan to further upgrade the solution to include optional human-to-human live chat and SMS texts in the near future. The system comes with a CDC microsite embedded and directs patients to specific CDC resources when available.

Flywire’s healthcare patient engagement and payments platform is a rules-based solution that allows healthcare providers to quickly adapt to patient financial profiles and unplanned scenarios, such as COVID-19, by engaging them with personalized payment offers and enables them to self-activate payment arrangements that meet their needs.

Resources

Healthcare providers can begin using this free service immediately here: https://ivy.ai/covid/healthcare

To learn more about how Flywire is improving patient engagement visit https://www.flywire.com/industries/healthcare

To learn more about Ivy.ai visit: https://ivy.ai/

About Flywire

Flywire is a high-growth vertical payments company trusted by organizations around the world to deliver on their customers’ most important moments. Unlike other companies, Flywire is proven to solve vertical-specific payment and receivables problems for organizations that deliver high-value services. Whether in education, healthcare, travel or technology, Flywire has vertical-specific insight and technology that allows organizations to optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges. To date Flywire has processed over $16 billion in total payments volume for over 2,000 clients around the world. The company is headquartered in Boston, USA and has offices around the world. Follow Flywire on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

About Ivy.ai

Ivy.ai is the leading provider of conversational, artificially intelligent chatbots for Higher Education and Healthcare. Ivy.ai's rich feature set expands access to information, reduces staff workload, and increases operational efficiency with 24/7, omni-channel support. Ivy.ai deploys state of the art technology, like natural language processing (NLP), to elevate the user experience at scale. Clients receive many AI-powered features such as Live Chat, Messaging, Unlimited API Integrations, Analytics, and more. With Ivy.ai, reach users anytime anywhere, offer better support and information, eliminate runaround, and boost recruitment, retention, and engagement.

Media Contacts

Sarah King

Flywire

Sarah.King@Flywire.com

Tim Walsh

Walsh Group Marketing

timw@walshgroupmarketing.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.