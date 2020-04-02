CurvaFix Announces the Appointment of Two New Board Members

/EIN News/ -- BELLEVUE, Wash., April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurvaFix, Inc ., a developer of medical devices to repair fractures in curved bones, announced the appointment of Trevor Moody and Jeffrey Rydin to its board of directors.



Mr. Moody is a partner at M.H. Carnegie & Co ., an Australian private equity and venture capital firm, as well as president of TM Strategic Advisors LLC, a management consultancy serving the boards, investors and senior management of emerging and established medical technology companies. Mr. Rydin currently serves as director of Alphatec Spine (ATEC), which develops spinal implants and DuraStat, LLC, a private company focused on dural repair.

“On behalf of CurvaFix, I’m extremely pleased to welcome Trevor and Jeffrey to our board of directors,” said Steve Dimmer, chief executive officer of CurvaFix. “They bring years of expertise in key areas including global sales, development, commercialization and funding of innovative medical technologies, and they join us at a very exciting time as we gear up for commercialization in orthopedic trauma.”

Mr. Moody was previously a general partner at Frazier Healthcare Ventures, a firm with over $2.0 billion under management, where he co-led the medical device team. In addition to several boards including: ElectroCore, Renew Medical, Serene Medical, Simplify Medical, Cardiac Dimensions and EBR Systems, he is the previous board chair of the Center for Infectious Disease Research. He graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a M.S. in Science and Management, and from the University of Southern Queensland with a B.Eng. in Engineering.

Mr. Rydin was most recently the chief sales officer of Ellipse Technologies, until its $410M acquisition by NuVasive (NUVA). Prior to this, he served as the president of global sales at NuVasive where he was responsible for building worldwide sales to $600M annually. Mr. Rydin has also held senior executive sales positions at DePuy Spine, Orquest, Symphonix Devices, General Surgical Innovations, Baxter Healthcare and US Surgical Corporation. He received a B.A. in Social Ecology from the University of California, Irvine.

About CurvaFix, Inc.

CurvaFix, Inc. is a privately held medical device company headquartered in Bellevue, Wash. CurvaFix is developing implantable products to improve fracture repair in curved bones. The company’s first product is the CurvaFix® Intramedullary Rodscrew.

CurvaFix is a trademark of CurvaFix, Inc.

Contact: Lorraine Marshall Wright Lmwright@curvafix.com



