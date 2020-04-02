Userful Launches Virtual Display Solution for Emergency Operations Centers - Free Offering to Support Healthcare and First Responders

/EIN News/ -- AV-over-IP leader extends platform to enable Emergency Operations staff to work from home, and for organizations to remotely collaborate across offices and departments



CALGARY, Alberta and SAN RAMON, Calif., April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Userful , a leading provider of visual communication solutions since 2015, today announced a new offering for its Visual Networking Platform. Userful’s Virtual Emergency Operations Center (EOC) supports remote workers and allows cross-site and cross-departmental collaboration with a virtual video wall that is capable of sharing secure data, KPIs and other critical visual information sources in real time onto any display.

With this announcement, organizations that need to share visual information sources for real time situational awareness and decision making, no longer need to gather in the same room. Instead they can deploy a virtual video wall solution, available on any screen allowing close collaboration without close physical contact.

During this time of crisis, new response teams are forming overnight and organizations on the front lines of the pandemic are adapting to new ways of working without physical contact. These teams and individuals still need to share real time secure information sources. Userful makes that possible with its virtual display solution for Emergency Operation Centers which is part of Userful’s complete Visual Networking Platform.

Userful’s software platform enables rapid deployment using a commercially available, off-the-shelf PC or server placed on-site. This server acts as a gateway for operators to access content sources they need from any location without violating privacy and security measures related to keeping access limited to inside the LAN. Operators can remotely view and interact with any content source from HDMI inputs to IP Cameras, dashboards and local desktops.

“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has created the need for organizations to ensure accessibility to sensitive and secure critical visual information sources,” said John Marshall, Userful’s Chief Executive Officer. “To support the needs of essential workers, Userful is offering this solution free for the next six months both to first responders and healthcare organizations as our small part in alleviating this crisis.”

Userful has also committed to donate a portion of all proceeds generated during the current coronavirus epidemic to international support agencies battling COVID-19.

For more information visit https://www.userful.com/virtual-emergency-operations-center

For healthcare organizations and first responders that wish to use the solution free for six months, email freeveoc@userful.com .

About Userful Corporation

Userful provides the industry-leading Visual Networking Platform. The platform allows organizations in industries ranging from retail to education to healthcare to manufacturing to telecommunications and transportation to take maximum advantage of visual displays to improve operating performance and reduce total cost of ownership (TCO). Products that make up the Visual Networking Platform include software, a cloud platform and apps that enable AV/IT teams to make visual content of any type available on a virtually unlimited number of screens. Organizations in more than 100 countries have deployed Userful solutions on more than 1 million screens to date. To learn more or schedule a demonstration, please visit: www.userful.com .

Media Contact

Katie Parr

UPRAISE Marketing + Public Relations for Userful

userful@upraisepr.com

415-397-7600







