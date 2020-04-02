Symphony RetailAI Names Daniel Lyons Head of CPG Enterprise Sales

Veteran software sales executive brings extensive data and consumer packaged goods expertise to help many of the world’s top manufacturers increase revenues and margins.

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symphony RetailAI , the leading global provider of integrated AI-enabled marketing, merchandising and supply chain solutions for FMCG retailers and CPG manufacturers, today announced Daniel Lyons as Head of CPG Enterprise Sales. In this role, Lyons will lead the global, fast-growing and enterprise-wide engagements with some of the world’s top CPG organizations.



Lyons brings with him over 20 years of experience in sales, with the last ten years focused on the consumer packaged goods market. Before joining Symphony RetailAI, Lyons served as EVP Sales for Atlas Technology – provider of a demand signal repository for point-of-sale data leveraged by CPG companies for sales, category management and replenishment. Prior to Atlas Technology, he was Global Account Director, JDA Software, where he led the category management sales team.

Powered by AI and machine learning, Symphony RetailAI’s solutions for CPGs provide a suite of decision support solutions designed to incrementally increase revenues and margins by sensing, predicting and shaping consumer behavior to optimize product, price, promotion, space, assortment, and inventory strategies. The solutions provide actionable intelligence to CPG teams based on real-time data analysis across all channels, presented in a natural language format so that even non-technical members of the organization are able to identify new threats and opportunities and accelerate the pace, scale and profitability of decision making.

“Using AI and machine learning to help CPG companies partner with their retailers gives Symphony RetailAI an edge in the marketplace,” said Lyons. “The ability to be predictive and not just reactive is what every CPG company is looking for, and we have the capabilities to propel them to the next level with their retailer partners.”

“We’re very pleased to have Dan join our team,” said Graeme Cooksley, President, Chief Operating & Revenue Officer, Symphony RetailAI. “He has a strong blend of sales leadership and a deep understanding of data that delivers significant value to our new and existing CPG partners. Data is a mushrooming ‘natural resource’ that all CPGs must fully leverage to succeed in this competitive global market, and Dan is an expert who will expand our value and presence in the market.”

About Symphony RetailAI

Symphony RetailAI offers the FMCG industry’s only integrated AI-enabled marketing, merchandising and high-performance supply chain solutions for retailers and CPG manufacturers designed with customer insights to fuel recommendations for profitable growth. Founded on CINDE and GOLD enterprise solutions, Symphony RetailAI’s innovations span the retail value chain from agile merchandising, promotion optimization, personalized marketing, fresh food and store management, to demand forecasting and inventory management. A strong global partner ecosystem helps us serve more than 1,200 organizations worldwide – including half of the world’s top 30 grocery retailers and all of the top 25 global CPG manufacturers – all through the Symphony Retail Cloud, driven by Microsoft Azure Cloud. Symphony RetailAI is a SymphonyAI company. For more information visit symphonyretailai.com .

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI Group is the fastest-growing private group of B2B AI companies, backed by a $1 billion commitment to deliver next-generation AI solutions for transforming the enterprise. SymphonyAI Group addresses use cases in retail, healthcare, financial services, industrial, manufacturing, defense, and media. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI Group has grown rapidly to a group of six companies with a combined revenue run rate of $300 million. Over 1,700 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals operate the group under the leadership of one of Silicon Valley’s most successful serial entrepreneurs, Dr. Romesh Wadhwani . For more information visit symphonyai.com .

