Nightfood Conducting Giveaways in Response to Increased Snack Consumption During Coronavirus Social Distancing and Stay at Home Directives

/EIN News/ -- Tarrytown, NY, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the better-for-you ice cream company addressing America’s estimated $50 billion dollar nighttime snacking market, has begun a month-long giveaway in response to recent reports of increased consumer snack consumption.



Experts agree that increased snacking is a comfort-seeking behavior, and it’s not surprising that social media is filled with consumers reporting such a phenomenon.

“We’re on the side of the consumer, we understand the psychological components of this snacking behavior,” commented Nightfood CEO Sean Folkson. “With more time in the house, all eating occasions occurring at home, and fewer (and larger) trips to the supermarket, this is natural biological behavior as we all seek elements of comfort and control in what has abruptly become our ‘new normal’ over the last month or so.”

Monitoring social media, it would be hard to miss the posts and memes that shed light on this universal behavioral change. While management was already considering such a giveaway, the decision to launch was solidified by a recent social media exchange between celebrity NeNe Leakes and her husband Gregg.

Friday night Leakes posted on Instagram: “It’s Friday Nite! Guess what imma be doing? Yup u got it right…NOTHING other than strolling back & fourth to the pantry searching for my next bite #quarantineandchill #thisserious #stayhome.”

Gregg quickly responded: “Babe- pls don’t eat All our virus food…”

“Seeing the social media response to that exchange signaled to me that this was OK to do, and that we wouldn’t come across as ‘too soon’ or opportunistic or tone-deaf,” Folkson continued. “Now that we know this is something that everybody is acknowledging, and doing so with humor, it’s the right time for us to step up and step in.”

Nightfood recently completed the highest-volume quarter in company history, with some of the growth likely related to the increase in at-home food consumption being observed.

The Company is giving away a free 8-pint variety pack each day during the Month of April, and announcing winners daily. The first day brought over 7,500 entrants with no advertising spend, and management expects tens of thousands of people to participate during the month.

The giveaway is hosted at NightfoodGiveaway.com

We all hope things get back to normal as soon as possible. Until then, everybody is doing their best within the current reality. It’s inspiring to see how people and communities have pulled together during these times. We agree with NeNe: #quarantineandchill #thisserious #stayhome.

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

After manufacturing their first pint in early 2019, Nightfood ice cream is now available in major divisions of the two largest supermarket chains in the United States: Kroger (Harris Teeter), and Albertsons Companies (Jewel-Osco and Shaw’s and Star Markets), as well as Lowe’s Foods and other independent retailers.

Nightfood ice cream won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers. Nightfood was also named Best New Ice Cream in the 2019 World Dairy Innovation Awards.

In February, 2020, it was announced that Nightfood received the endorsement of the American Pregnancy Association as the recommended ice cream for pregnant women. There are over 3,000,000 pregnant women in the United States at any given time, and ice cream is the single most-highly reported pregnancy craving. With more calcium, magnesium, zinc, fiber, and protein, less sugar and a lower glycemic profile, Nightfood objectively has the most appropriate nutritional profile for pregnant women among all ice creams on the market.

Nightfood is not just for pregnant women. Over 80% of Americans snack regularly at night, resulting in an estimated 700M+ nighttime snack occasions weekly, and an annual spend on night snacks of over $50 billion dollars, the majority of it on options that are understood to be both unhealthy, and disruptive to sleep quality.

Scientific research indicates these unhealthy nighttime cravings are driven by human biology. Willpower is also weakest at night, contributing to unhealthy night snacking behavior, and the majority of night snackers report feeling both guilty and out-of-control when it comes to their nighttime snacking.

Because unhealthy night snacking is biologically driven, and not a trend or a fad, management believes the category of nighttime-specific nutrition, which Nightfood is pioneering, will be a billion-dollar category.

MJ Munchies, Inc. was formed in 2018 as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company is seeking licensing opportunities to market such products under the brand name “Half-Baked”, for which they’ve successfully secured trademark rights.

Questions can be directed to investors@Nightfood.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact:

Tim Sullivan

media@Nightfood.com

732-816-0239

Investor Contact:

Stuart Smith

investors@Nightfood.com

888-888-6444, x3



