Coverage Initiated for The Movie Studio via InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- The Movie Studio, Inc. (OTC: MVES ) , a vertically integrated motion picture production company focused on acquiring, developing, producing and distributing independent motion picture content for worldwide consumption, today announces it has selected the corporate communications expertise of the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.



The Movie Studio is disrupting traditional media content delivery systems with its digital business model of motion picture distribution via subscription and advertiser video on demand (SVOD/AVOD), over the top (OTT) platforms, foreign sales and to be distributed VOD on various media devices. The Movie Studio is currently engaged in establishing its own OTT VOD platform to integrate both its own and aggregated feature film projects, television programming and other media intellectual properties. The MVES Video Corporate Overview 2020 is available at http://ibn.fm/JtEre

As part of the Client Partner relationship with The Movie Studio, IBN will leverage its investor-based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets , various newsletters , social media channels , wire services via NetworkWire , blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater brand awareness for the Company.

“We are pleased to engage IBN to maximize our communication with existing and potential shareholders while refining our overall messaging and outreach,” states Gordon Scott Venters, president and CEO of The Movie Studio.

With over a decade of experience assisting 500+ client partners improve communications within the investment community, and a sizable family of 40+ trusted brands , IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers . IBN is uniquely positioned to provide The Movie Studio with the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public.

“The Movie Studio is uniquely capitalizing on the increasing worldwide demand for film content and media specifically with the current and future climate, VOD is well-positioned in the global marketplace for direct consumer consumption,” states Sherri Franklin, Director of Client Solutions for IBN. “While the company focuses on its digital business model and growth-by-acquisition strategy, we will launch a corporate communications campaign that places its progress in front of the investment community.”

About The Movie Studio, Inc.

The Movie Studio, Inc. is a digital disruptive vertically integrated motion picture production and distribution Company focused on the independent motion picture sector with completed motion picture and production assets. The Company acquires, develops, produces, and distributes independent motion picture content for worldwide consumption focused on Video on Demand (VOD), Foreign Sales and completing its own Over The Top (OTT) platform with The Movie Studio App on Google Play and the App Store to be distributed on various media devices.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.TheMovieStudio.com

About InvestorBrandNetwork

The InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 14+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of Client Partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information on IBN visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.