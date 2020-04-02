Genasys™ Inc. Issues Overview of Company’s Unified Public Safety Platform for Government and Emergency Management Agencies

Critical Communications Key in COVID-19 Pandemic Response

“The public's need for timely and accurate information during this and future crises requires government and emergency management agencies to reach as many people as possible,” said Richard Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys Inc. “Unifying the delivery of alerts and notifications through multiple communication channels provides this crucial capability.”

The Genasys Public Safety Platform unifies the following mass notification channels:

• Location-Based SMS

• Cell Broadcast

• Mobile Push Notifications

• Voice

• Email

• Social Media

• CAP Compliant for Sirens, TV, Radio, Digital Displays

• LRAD® mass notification speakers

Genasys solutions work anywhere in the world on dedicated in-country and in-region clouds. Reliable, redundant and resilient, the Genasys Public Safety Platform has a no single point of failure technology stack to ensure critical communications are delivered to help keep people informed and safe.

Mr. Danforth added, “As the only critical communications system that provides unified multi-channel mass notification, the Genasys Public Safety Platform empowers government and emergency management agencies to more effectively alert, notify, inform and help protect the public.”

Global COVID-19 Map and Updated Interactive Web Map Service (“WMS”) Layer

Genasys has implemented a custom interactive map and updated its interactive WMS layer to track coronavirus cases globally. The global map and the Genasys WMS layer include country-by-country and U.S. counties’ spatial data from Johns Hopkins University.

To access the Genasys Unified Public Safety Platform overview and Genasys COVID-19 maps, go to: genasys.com/corona/

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Company’s comprehensive critical communications solutions include its Unified Public Safety Platform, National Emergency Warning System (NEWS), Personal Safety Service (PSS), enterprise software and others.

Genasys™ is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. Genasys systems are in service in 72 countries around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. For more information, visit www.genasys.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

