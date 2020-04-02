Navient announces extension of FFELP Facility, expansion of a Private Education Refinance Loan Facility

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leading provider of education loan management and business processing solutions, today announced the extension of a FFELP Facility and the expansion of a Private Education Refinance Loan Facility with multiple global financial institutions. The FFELP Facility’s revolving period was extended for two years to April 1, 2022 and has a capacity of $1.0 billion. The capacity in the Private Education Refinance Loan Facility increased to $2.6 billion, a $1.1 billion increase from December 31, 2019.

Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) is a leading provider of education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels. We help our clients and millions of Americans achieve success through technology-enabled financing, services, and support. Learn more at Navient.com.

