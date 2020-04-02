Contently Again Named a Leader in the March 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Marketing Platforms

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contently, the content marketing solution of choice for the world’s most valuable brands, today announced that it has again been named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Content Marketing Platforms.



“We believe in the power of content to build relationships, earn trust, and make people care,” said Joe Lazauskas, Head of Marketing at Contently. “High-quality, trustworthy content has never been more important than it is right now. We’re proud to help our partners produce incredible stories through powerful technology, data-driven strategy, and our global network of content creators.”

Contently has recently expanded its powerful content strategy and creation capabilities through StoryBook™, a new content strategy technology that provides insight into the topics, formats, and channels that best engage its customers’ audiences.

“We’re excited to see a new generation of marketers embrace innovative solutions to create high-performing content that breaks through the noise. To us, the incredible growth of our industry is a testament to everyone who’s fought for a better way of doing marketing.”

