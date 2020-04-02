Galera Therapeutics Appoints Linda B. West to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutics that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer, today announced the appointment of Linda B. West to its board of directors. Additionally, as part of a planned transition, Jason Fuller, Ph.D., will not stand for re-election at Galera’s annual meeting.



“Linda is a proven and highly regarded business leader with extensive experience in transforming business operations, as well as spearheading governance, compliance and regulatory activities,” said Mel Sorensen, M.D., President and CEO of Galera. “Her expertise will be of tremendous value as we scale our organization and prepare to read out topline data from our Phase 3 ROMAN trial of lead candidate avasopasem manganese for the treatment of severe oral mucositis in people with head and neck cancer as well as the topline data from our pilot Phase 1/2a safety and anti-cancer trial in patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer.”

Dr. Sorensen added, “I would also like to thank Jason for his many contributions to our board of directors, which were instrumental in helping Galera evolve from a small private company to a growing public company.”

Ms. West brings nearly 40 years of business experience to Galera’s board of directors, having served in multiple leadership roles of increasing responsibility for E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont) until her retirement in 2019. She most recently served as Vice President for DuPont Corporate Planning & Analyses, where she led the execution of transformational transactions. Earlier in her tenure, Ms. West served in roles including Vice President & General Manager of DuPont Imaging Technologies, and Vice President & General Auditor and Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer. She holds a B.S. in accounting from the University of Delaware.

“As Galera embarks on a period of growth, I look forward to bringing my experience in corporate planning and operations to bear to help chart a successful path forward for the company,” said Ms. West. “I am enthusiastic about the potential of Galera’s pipeline to make a difference in the lives of cancer patients receiving radiation treatment by reducing serious and debilitating radiation toxicities as well as increasing the anti-cancer effect of radiation.”

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutics that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer. Galera’s lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a highly selective small molecule superoxide dismutase (SOD) mimetic initially being developed for the reduction of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis (SOM). Avasopasem manganese is being studied in the Phase 3 ROMAN trial for its ability to reduce the incidence and severity of SOM induced by radiotherapy in patients with locally advanced head and neck cancer, its lead indication, and in the Phase 2a trial for its ability to reduce the incidence of esophagitis induced by radiotherapy in patients with lung cancer. The FDA granted Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations to avasopasem manganese for the reduction of SOM induced by radiotherapy. Galera is developing a second product candidate, GC4711, which successfully completed a Phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers. Galera is headquartered in Malvern, PA. For more information, please visit www.galeratx.com.

Investor Contacts:

Christopher Degnan

Galera Therapeutics, Inc.

610-725-1500

cdegnan@galeratx.com

Chiara Russo

Solebury Trout

617-221-9197

crusso@soleburytrout.com

Media Contact:

Heather Anderson

6 Degrees

919-827-5539

handerson@6degreespr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.