RAPID DOSE THERAPEUTICS DONATES QUICKSTRIP™ VITAMIN B12 NUTRACEUTICAL PRODUCT TO COMMUNITY

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Ontario, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: DOSE) (“RDT” or the “Corporation”) in response to the COVID pandemic, recently made a donation to the Burlington Foodbank contributing over 16,000 QuickStrip™ Vitamin B12 product to distribute to those in need in the community, to support overall general health in these unprecedented times.

Vitamin B12 can help in red blood cell formation, cell metabolism, nerve function and maintaining healthy nervous and cardiovascular systems. Combined, these factors can contribute to a healthy immune system that is ready to help fight off illness.

RDT’s proprietary QuickStrip™ technology is a Quick, Convenient, Precise, Discreet™ oral, fast-dissolving drug delivery system that offers consumers an “anytime, anywhere” solution.

To further our commitment to our customers, RDT is continuing to operate while carefully considering the safety of our employees and customers. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve and have an impact across the country, RDT is placing the utmost priority in our effort to keep our customers and team members safe while minimizing the risk of any possible transmission in the communities where we live and work. RDT continues to monitor the situation closely and is prepared to respond quickly and appropriately to the rapidly changing nature of this pandemic.

About Rapid Dose Therapeutics

Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian life sciences company that provides innovative, proprietary drug delivery technologies designed to improve outcomes and quality of lives. RDT offers Quick, Convenient, Precise and Discreet™ choices to consumers. RDT is focused and committed to clinical research and product development for the healthcare manufacturing industry, including nutraceutical, pharmaceutical and cannabis industries. Within the cannabis sector, RDT provides a turn-key business solution which enables RDT’s QuickStrip™ proprietary drug delivery technology to be licensed by select partners. RDT’s service-based annuity contracts drive recurring revenue which enables rapid expansion into emerging markets — generating value for consumers and shareholders. RDT is committed to continually create innovative solutions aimed at multiple consumer segments and future market needs — including humans, animals and plants.

For more information, visit: www.rapid-dose.com

