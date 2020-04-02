VigiLanz® Announces Precision Dosing Powered by Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s DoseMeRx™

DoseMeRx to integrate with VigiLanz clinical surveillance solutions for hospitals

/EIN News/ -- MOORESTOWN, N.J., April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc® (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, has partnered with VigiLanz®, the leading provider in clinical surveillance, to integrate with DoseMeRx™, TRHC’s precision dosing solution. The integration of DoseMeRx within VigiLanz’s award winning software platform will provide hospital customers with instant access to personalized dosing for vancomycin and other antimicrobials, optimizing pharmacy workflow and improving patient safety.

VigiLanz is the 2020 Category Leader for Antimicrobial Stewardship, Infection Control and Monitoring, and Pharmacy Surveillance by KLAS Research. This is the third consecutive year, VigiLanz ranked top for Pharmacy Surveillance and second year in a row ranking top for Antimicrobial Stewardship and Infection Control and Monitoring.

“Our partnership with Tabula Rasa HealthCare and DoseMeRx enables providers to easily optimize the dosing of vancomycin and other high-risk antimicrobials,” said VigiLanz Chairman and CEO David Goldsteen, MD. “This is especially critical with the release of the new vancomycin dosing guidelines, which are indicative of a growing trend toward increased medication safety. DoseMeRx brings immense value to pharmacists. Together, we’re excited to bring precision dosing to our customers.”

The VigiLanz platform provides leading pharmacy surveillance and antimicrobial stewardship solutions for hospitals to generate real-time alerts that help clinicians make appropriate drug therapy decisions. Adding DoseMeRx will enable VigiLanz customers to easily implement the new national dosing guidelines for vancomycin – one of the most commonly used antibiotics in hospitals today.

"This partnership means convenient access for VigiLanz customers to the precision dosing capabilities of DoseMeRx to optimize the use of vancomycin in the acute care setting,” said TRHC Chairman and CEO Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD. “Our goal is to expand and scale the use of DoseMeRx, along with other TRHC platforms, to more pharmacists who will use it to optimize medication safety. This partnership does just that.

According to TRHC Executive Vice President for DoseMe/Hospitals Business Unit Charles Cornish, the opportunity to integrate DoseMeRx with the VigiLanz solution is of benefit to customers looking for a closed-loop solution to clinical surveillance and dose optimization. “VigiLanz and TRHC share the common goal of building easy-to-use clinical decision software with the ability to improve workflows and support pharmacists,” said Cornish.



About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

TRHC (NASDAQ:TRHC) is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. TRHC provides solutions for a range of payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, visit TRHC.com .

About DoseMeRx

DoseMeRx is a Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ: TRHC) solution. It is the first precision dosing software developed specifically for clinical practice. The DoseMeRx clinical decision support platform empowers healthcare providers to optimize dosing of high-risk parenteral medications to streamline operations, reduce adverse drugs events, decrease costs and improve patient outcomes. For more information on DoseMeRx, visit doseme-rx.com

About VigiLanz

Founded in 2001, VigiLanz is a privately held, rapidly growing provider of SaaS-based clinical surveillance solutions. The firm is focused on aggregating disparate EHR transactional workflow and documentation data across health systems to identify real-time clinical issues that avoid or minimize harm, optimize clinical outcomes and support preventive care. VigiLanz supports a large and growing community of hospital CMOs, CMIOs, CIOs, quality and safety teams, infectious disease and control specialists, pharmacists, and other clinicians dedicated to real-time inpatient and outpatient care. To learn more about VigiLanz Precision Dosing, powered by DoseMeRx, visit info.vigilanzcorp.com/precision-dosing .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that we believe to be reasonable as of today’s date, including statements regarding Medication Risk Mitigation technology. Such statements are identified by use of the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; increasing consolidation in the healthcare industry; managing our growth effectively; our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 1, 2019, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the TRHC website http://ir.trhc.com or upon request from our Investor Relations Department. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. TRHC assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law, to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today’s date.

