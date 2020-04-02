SYSCO ANNOUNCES TAKE OUT TO GIVE BACK SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) today announced that it will kick off a month-long social media campaign, Take Out To Give Back, in conjunction with No Kid Hungry in order to provide healthy and nutritious meals in underserved communities while promoting the restaurant industry during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The campaign encourages the public to:

Order food to-go, for delivery, or through a gift card purchase; Post photos of their purchases on social media; Use the hashtags #takeouttogiveback and #nokidhungry; Tag the restaurant in the post.

For every post, Sysco will donate 50 cents up to $150,000 to No Kid Hungry, a campaign run by Share Our Strength, a non-profit working to solve problems of hunger and poverty in the U.S. and around the world.

“Food is our business and our passion and given the current environment, it’s our best opportunity to not only make a meaningful difference in the communities where we operate and live, but also help drive traffic to our customers’ businesses in a safe manner,” said Neil Russell, Sysco’s vice president of corporate affairs. “Given the rapidly changing environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sysco is actively working to identify ways to support our customers, communities and business partners during this challenging time.”

With global engagement across social media platforms over the month-long period, Sysco hopes to drive business at restaurants across the country while feeding those in need.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 69,000 associates, the company operates more than 320 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 650,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2019 that ended June 29, 2019, the company generated sales of more than $60 billion. Information about our CSR program, including Sysco’s 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, can be found at www.sysco.com/csr2019report .

Shannon Mutschler

Media Contact

Mutschler.Shannon@corp.sysco.com

T 281-584-4059



