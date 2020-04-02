Nordic American Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: NAT) – Strong position for our ships

/EIN News/ --

Hamilton, Bermuda, April 2, 2020



Dear Shareholders,



In our messages during March we informed you that the dividend for the first quarter of 2020 would be double the dividend of the last quarter of 2019, rising from 7 cent to 14 cent. Dividend is a priority. The start of 2Q is much stronger than 1Q 2020.

The second quarter of 2020 is continuing in a solid way. Some fixtures in March indicate the freight level:

14 days - USD 80,000 per day



30 days - USD 50,000 per day



68 days - USD 48,000 per day



25 days - USD 57,000 per day



40 days - USD 43,000 per day



28 days - USD 64,000 per day



40 days - USD 26,000 per day



60 days - USD 89,000 per day



60 days - USD 90,000 per day



60 days - USD 75,000 per day



55 days - USD 90,000 per day



18 days - USD 110,000 per day

Please note that NAT has operating costs of USD 8,000/day. We have concluded contracts of longer duration than above.



We expect to see a strong market going forward.





Best regards,



Herbjørn Hansson

Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. www.nat.bm





CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the tanker market, as a result of changes in OPEC’s petroleum production levels and worldwide oil consumption and storage, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the prospectus and related prospectus supplement, our Annual Report on Form 20-F, and our reports on Form 6-K.

Contacts:

Gary J. Wolfe

Seward & Kissel LLP

New York, USA

Tel: +1 212 574 1223

Bjørn Giæver, CFO

Nordic American Tankers Limited

Tel: +1 888 755 8391 or +47 91 35 00 91

Herbjørn Hansson, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Limited

Tel: +1 866 805 9504 or +47 90 14 62 91



