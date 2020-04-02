Sheryl Wharff of Micro Focus to be Featured on Close Up Radio

HUDSON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the race to digital transformation, slow and steady will not win the day. To remain competitive in vulnerable markets primed for disruption, companies must be able to adapt to new technologies quickly and integrate these new technologies with their existing technologies seamlessly.

Sheryl Wharff is the North America Alliance Partner Marketing Lead for Micro Focus, one of the world’s largest enterprise software companies. Micro Focus technologies provide the critical tools organizations need to build, operate, secure, and analyze the enterprise.

“We deliver a holistic set of integrated solutions so our customers can digitally transform according to their unique needs and priorities says Sheryl.

Transitioning from older systems to new ones is not as simple as turning off the old and turning on the new, especially for larger organizations mission critical applications. Those older systems still provide value and employees still need those systems to perform. By creating hybrid environments, Micro Focus can merge the old with the new faster and with less risk.

“Digital transformation is real. Companies who can be more agile in today's market are going to be the ones that win.”

The value Micro Focus brings is best illustrated by the acronym SASI: Speed, Agility, Security, Insight. The database behind many large, consumer-facing enterprises is Vertica by Micro Focus. Vertica offers the capability to take very large databases and data warehouses and identify valuable insights that can enhance the customer experience.

“Data is the currency of today; it's all about extracting relevant information from data to create competitive advantages,” says Sheryl. “We help customers do it in a secure way with new testing tools to ensure reliability, privacy and security.”

Sheryl works with alliance partners to lead with their unique services and wrap their offerings around Micro Focus’s technology to help customers drive their competitive edge leveraging system integrations.

“One of the key things we figure out for our alliance partners is what their DNA is, what our “better together” story is, and why it’s the right solution,” says Sheryl. “We can use software in an intelligent way to help companies do things that they never could do before and save hundreds of thousands, even millions of dollars.”

For more information, visit www.microfocus.com



