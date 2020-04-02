Caron Grossman of Open Door Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is nothing that can prepare you for the deep pain, loneliness and emptiness we feel when someone we love dies. What we once considered normal is now forever changed. There is a new language to learn and untraveled terrain to navigate that is personal to you and you alone.

Caron Grossman is a Transitional Life Coach and founder of Open Door Coaching, where she specializes in grief and end of life. Whether you are grieving a death, ending a relationship, the loss of a job, or any other life transition, Caron will walk with you as you open the door to healing and living the life you are meant to live.

“One thing I know to be true is that grief is not something we have to get through to get back to normal,” says Caron. “Grief is not a problem to be solved or resolved. It is something we must learn to dance with. You have to welcome grief.”

We have been taught that we should get over our grief, to move on. We’re never encouraged to invite it in and have a conversation. Grief has a voice and it deserves to be heard. Caron gives her clients permission to grieve.

“People do not want to feel pain. They do not want to be out of control,” says Caron. “I want everybody to be able to express themselves honestly and openly, so if you're working with me, you're going to feel it all the way. We’re going to embrace it, and we're going to walk through it together.”

Caron was first introduced to grief as a young girl when her mother died unexpectedly on Easter morning.

“I went down a really ugly path,” recalls Caron, “but I still had, even at 13 years old, the ability to meet people where they are.”

Caron would later become a registered nurse and worked extensively in organ donation. Through this experience, her path shifted toward working with people in grief, end of life and other complex life transitions. Soon it became her passion.

“Imagine grieving as you need to. Imagine a space where you are supported, where you are seen and heard exactly where you are with absolute acceptance,” says Caron. “It’s a space where all your thoughts, emotions and words can fly freely. I couldn't find that safe and sacred space to learn to live and love within the loss, so I created it!”

Caron says grief isn’t an event, it's the whole process. And it might be really beautiful.

“I just want to hold the space for people to experience it,” says Caron. “It's a privilege to be able to do that. I love what I do. I love the surprises and where it takes me.”

