RESILIENT PEOPLE website shows that life's challenges can be opportunities to inspire others

Showcasing stories of resilience from EXTRAordinary people

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toronto resident Janet Fanaki created the website RESILIENT PEOPLE out of her own story of resilience.The site profiles EXTRAordinary people worldwide who are admired for overcoming a major challenge, bouncing back and creating something to help others be resilient too.“I launched the website after my husband was diagnosed with glioblastoma, the most aggressive form of brain cancer,” says Janet Fanaki. “At the time he was 47 years old. For three and a half years of surgery, clinic visits and acting as his primary caregiver it was a terribly challenging for him, me and our entire family. My strong mindset coupled with supportive people and practices around me helped us.”Launching RESILIENT PEOPLE was a cathartic process for Janet as she was searching for others who also bounced back from major challenges. Since 2018, the site has become a sense of community and inspiration for people everywhere.“Every person I profile has taken a problem and made an opportunity to help themselves and others. This is why they are RESILIENT PEOPLE.”Suggestions for discussion:- The importance of finding purpose- How the company you keep helps you to build resilience- The characteristics of resilient peoplePlease contact Janet Fanaki at: (416) 271-7887, info@resilientpeople.ca and www.resilientpeople.ca ###



