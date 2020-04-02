Due to COVID-19, Pain Therapeutics Conference will be accessed remotely

P-318 Pain 2020 Remote

SMi Group reports: Pain Therapeutics conference will reconvene on 11th and 12 May by remote access.

WORLDWIDE, WORLDWIDE , UNITED KINGDOM, April 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regarding concerns over COVID-19 SMi’s 20th Annual Pain Therapeutics conference will return on the 11th and 12th May 2020 via remote access only. The two-day conference will provide delegates the chance to explore all areas of pain therapeutics, such as pain treatment highlighting clinical success to date as well as evaluating the potential of drug candidates in the pipelines of the top pharmaceutical organisations.The conference will look to discover novel drug targets for pain management , diverse research strategies and novel pre-clinical models and discuss how leading pharma companies are utilising these to reduce pain across a range of medical conditions.For those interested, registration is available online at www.pain-therapeutics.co.uk/PR4 Featured topics include:• Facilitating Pain Research via Biomarkers Discovery• Novel Drug Targets on the Horizon• Targets with clinical evidence provided by serendipity• Learn from Opioid crisis• The Impact of Chronic Pain - The Patients Perspective• Migraine Treatment• The Grunenthal approach to tackle the underlying pathophysiology’s of pain• Limitation of Migraine Treatment• Learn about DENKI and PL37 MOAThe two-day programme will consist of keynote presentations from leading pharma organisations such as Centrexion Therapeutics, Collegium Pharma, Mundipharma Research Ltd, Eli Lily, Pain Alliance Ltd, Janssen and more.Discover the latest innovations in analgesic therapies at this conference with the Co-chairs, Kerrie Brady from Centrexion Therapeutics and Michael Scherz from Metys Pharmaceuticals, who will be chairing the two-day conference with remote access only.The updated programme and speaker line-up can be seen at www.pain-therapeutics.co.uk/PR4 For sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6000 or ssapal@smi-online.co.ukPain Therapeutics 2020Conference: 11th – 12th May 2020REMOTE ACCESS ONLY#SMiPain--- ENDS –About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.