Appcast Announces Recruitment Advertising Grant Program to Help Address COVID-19 Pandemic Hiring Needs

/EIN News/ -- LEBANON, N.H., April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the dire need for increased staff to treat patients and slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Appcast recently launched a no-cost recruitment advertising grant program worth $100,000. The program rapidly grew to $368,000 following the participation of like-minded recruiting industry leaders including Adzuna , Careerbliss , CareerBuilder , Directly Apply , Get.it , iHire , Lensa , LinkUp , MyJobHelper , Results Generation , StaffAttract and Upward .



Eligible organizations must be based in the U.S. or Canada and currently hiring workers to combat the impact of the pandemic.

To date, 26 grants have been awarded to a variety of organizations including healthcare systems, senior living communities, facilities management companies, pharmaceutical research and development firms, and other health services companies.

Chris Forman, CEO of Appcast, said, “Public health experts have identified significant shortages of front-line workers, and the situation is escalating daily. Given our expertise in helping to recruit qualified and often highly specialized talent, we knew Appcast could support positive change during the most challenging of times. We’re receiving a steady stream of applications and look forward to granting awards on a daily basis.” Forman continued, “It’s gratifying to see our job site partners and recruiting colleagues supporting this initiative. We’re proud to partner with organizations that stand with us to support this cause.”

To learn more, please visit Appcast’s COVID-19 Recruitment Grant site . Job sites interested in joining in support of this initiative can contact Matt Molinari of Appcast by emailing matt.molinari@appcast.io .

Using real-time data and programmatic technology, Appcast is advancing the recruitment advertising industry, enabling employers, agencies, recruitment firms, and job boards to improve recruitment outcomes, ROI, and attract high-quality job seekers.

