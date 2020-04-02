UPDATED: CELEB LUXURY AT- HOME COLOR SURVIVAL KIT

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is important to stay motivated, feel as normal as possible and stick to your daily beauty and hair routines while you are quarantined at home. Since it may be a few more weeks before you can head back to the salon to get your cut or color, you’ll need a Hair Color Survival Kit to keep your color looking salon-fresh.

Jamie Mazzei, Creative Director at NuBest Salon and Spa in Manhassett NY, one of the largest salons in the country, with over 120 staff and a specialty color department with 25 colorists, explains what he is doing to ensure his clients hair and color stays healthy while at home.

“While quarantined at home, I keep in touch with my clients through social media and direct messaging, explaining what they can do to keep their color SALON- FRESH at home. I don’t want my clients getting into trouble using box color by trying to simulate the professional hair color I do in the salon”. To keep my clients happy with their salon color during this time, I want them to use color depositing shampoos and conditioners to make their grey or dark roots less noticeable and extend their color, without ruining their hair.

NuBest took on a partnership with Celeb Luxury because they offer a full-range of color depositing shampoos and conditioners with Gem Lites natural salon colors in blondes, reds and browns and Viral pastel and vivid colors. They’re quick and easy to use in just 2-5 minutes in the shower.

Now, I’m sending my clients to www.celebluxury.com with a special code from me and a special price for products that my salon has arranged with the company. The product ships right to my client’s door”.

“When my clients are able to come to the salon again”, Mazzei says, “I am confident that their color will be vibrant and their hair healthy, so I can pick up where I left off with their color and we can go back to business as usual”.

Contact your stylist through social media for your Celeb At-Home Color Survival Kit.

Celeb Luxury products can be purchased online at www.CelebLuxury.com. To see tutorials and more at-home tips visit @celebluxury on Instagram. For additional information, please feel free to contact us at PR@CelebLuxury.com.

