Telos Corporation and ST Engineering Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver World-Class Cybersecurity, Governance, Risk, and Compliance Solutions Throughout Asia and the Middle East

Agreement expands the footprint and reach of Telos Ghost® and Xacta®

/EIN News/ -- ASHBURN, Va., April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos ® Corporation , a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, and ST Engineering, a global technology, defense and engineering group, have signed an agreement to extend the availability of critical cybersecurity and governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management solutions into Asia and the Middle East.



“Singapore is the hub for information and cybersecurity technology throughout the region, and much of the world, and ST Engineering has demonstrated its capabilities in providing trusted and future-ready cybersecurity solutions to secure government agencies and commercial enterprises,” said John B. Wood, CEO and chairman, Telos. “Our strategic partnership with ST Engineering will allow new customers throughout Asia and the Middle East to enjoy the same security and efficiency benefits our solutions provide to the rest of our customers. With a sterling reputation, high quality people, and keen eye for innovative technologies, we are grateful to have a partner like ST Engineering to champion our solutions in the region.”

“Cybersecurity in the cloud is the next cyber challenge that has to be urgently addressed. Enterprises have to build dynamic and robust security infrastructure to fend off cybersecurity threats,” said Ravinder Singh, president, ST Engineering Electronics. “Our strategic partnership with Telos will incorporate Telos Ghost and Xacta capabilities into our enhanced suite of cloud cybersecurity offerings, which will help our customers strengthen their security controls and compliance, governance and risk management in the public cloud, on premise and in hybrid cloud environments.”

Deployed at some of the world’s most security-conscious organizations, Xacta is the enterprise, cloud and hybrid cloud solution for cyber risk management and compliance automation, helping to meet the complex challenges of managing IT risk with continuous compliance monitoring, security assessment, and ongoing authorization.

Telos Ghost is a patented system sold as a service for private, secure and anonymous operations on the internet. Operating under the philosophy, “you can’t exploit what you can’t see,” Telos Ghost keeps mission critical data and communications hidden from adversaries and safe from intrusion while doing business, sharing intelligence, and assessing cyber threats online.

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions to ensure that personnel can work and collaborate securely and productively. The company serves military, intelligence and civilian agencies of the federal government, allied nations and commercial organizations around the world. The company is a recipient of the prestigious James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award from the Defense Security Service (DSS), awarded to less than .03% of eligible organizations. For more information, visit www.telos.com and follow the company on Twitter @TelosNews.

