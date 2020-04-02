RADWARE RECOGNIZED IN THE FEBRUARY 2020 GARTNER PEER INSIGHTS VOICE OF THE CUSTOMER: WEB APPLICATION FIREWALLS

Radware Has the Second Highest Rating In The Report Based on Feedback From Professionals Who Use Them

/EIN News/ -- MAHWAH, N.J., April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, has been recognized in the Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Web Application Firewalls. Radware has an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 in the Web Application Firewalls market , the second highest rating in the report. Radware believes that customers rated Radware highly because of its ease of deployment and high level of security.

Radware’s Cloud WAF Service provides enterprise-grade, continuously adaptive web application security protection. Both ICSA Labs certified, and NSS Labs recommended, Radware’s market-leading WAF technology which fully covers OWASP Top-10 threats vulnerabilities and automatically adapts protections to evolving threats and protected assets.

“To us, this recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the voice of our customers,” said Anna Convery-Pelletier, Chief Marketing Officer for Radware. “We’ve worked tirelessly to build a WAF and supporting services to deliver a high level of security with easy deployment, with options for data centers, the cloud, SaaS, and microservices. We back that up with a rapid and engaged support team that is always available to support our customers. We appreciate our customers’ feedback on the value they’ve gained through their work with our outstanding team.”

Gartner Peer Insights is a technology review platform by, and for, end-user professionals. According to Gartner, “the web application firewall (WAF) market is being driven by customers’ needs to protect public and internal web applications. WAFs protect web applications and APIs against a variety of attacks, including automated attacks (bots), injection attacks and application layer denial of service (DoS). They should provide signature-based protection and support positive security models (automated whitelisting) and/or anomaly detection. WAFs are deployed in front of web servers to protect web applications against external and internal attacks, to monitor and control access to web applications, and to collect access logs for compliance/auditing and analytics. WAFs exist in the form of physical or virtual appliances, and, increasingly, are delivered from the cloud, as a service (cloud WAF service).”

Gartner “Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Web Application Firewalls,” Peer Contributors, 10 February 2020

About Peer Insights:

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home .

Required Disclaimer:

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

About Radware

Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR), is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower more than 12,500 enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit www.radware.com .

Radware encourages you to join our community and follow us on: Facebook , LinkedIn , Radware Blog , Twitter , YouTube , Radware Mobile for iOS and Android , and our security center DDoSWarriors.com that provides a comprehensive analysis on DDoS attack tools, trends and threats.

