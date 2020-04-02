Chart Industries Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLS) has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, April 23, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. ET to discuss its first quarter 2020 financial results. Chart plans to issue its first quarter 2020 earnings release prior to market open on April 23rd.



Participants may join the conference call by dialing (877) 312-9395 in the U.S. or (970) 315-0456 from outside the U.S. and entering Conference ID 4483448. A call webcast is also available on the Company's investor relations website, ir.chartindustries.com.

A replay will be available on the Company's investor relations website, ir.chartindustries.com, one hour after the call concludes. You may also listen to a recorded replay by dialing (855) 859-2056 in the U.S. or (404) 537-3406 outside the U.S. and entering Conference ID 4483448. The replay will be available beginning 1:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 23, 2020 until 1:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 30, 2020.

Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple market applications in Energy and Industrial Gas. Our unique product portfolio is used throughout the liquid gas supply chain in the production, storage, distribution and end-use of atmospheric, hydrocarbon, and industrial gases. Chart has domestic operations located across the United States and an international presence in Asia, Australia, Europe and Latin America. To learn more, visit www.Chartindustries.com.





Jillian Evanko Chief Executive Officer 630-418-9403 jillian.evanko@chartindustries.com



