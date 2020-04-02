/EIN News/ -- Silence Therapeutics to Deliver Virtual Presentation at the Annual Needham Healthcare Conference and Announces Notice of Full Year Results

2 April 2020

LONDON, Silence Therapeutics plc (LON: SLN) ("Silence" or "the Company"), a leader in the discovery, development and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases, today announces that Dr. Rob Quinn, Chief Financial Officer, will conduct a virtual presentation at the 19th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, 14 April 2020, at 14:20 BST (9:20 a.m. ET).

A live webcast of the Company’s virtual presentation can be accessed by visiting 'Results, reports & presentations' in the Investors Section of the Company's website at www.silence-therapeutics.com . An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 60 days on the Company's website after the conference.

Silence also confirms that it will announce final results for the full year ended 31 December 2019 on 14 April. Iain Ross, Executive Chairman and Dr Rob Quinn, Chief Financial Officer will host a webcast and live conference call for analysts and investors at 13:00 BST (8:00 a.m. ET) on the day of the results. Details of the webcast and conference call will be provided prior to the event.

For more information, please contact:

Silence Therapeutics plc

Iain Ross, Executive Chairman

Rob Quinn, Chief Financial Officer



Tel: +44 (0)20 3457 6900 Peel Hunt LLP (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

James Steel/Oliver Jackson



Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 8900 European IR

Consilium Strategic Communications

Mary-Jane Elliott/Chris Welsh/Angela Gray

silencetherapeutics@consilium-comms.com



Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700 US IR

Westwicke

Peter Vozzo

peter.vozzo@westwicke.com Tel: +1 (443) 213-0505

About Silence Therapeutics plc

Silence Therapeutics is developing a new generation of medicines by harnessing the body’s natural mechanism of RNA interference, or RNAi, within its cells. Its proprietary technology can selectively inhibit any gene in the genome, specifically silencing the production of disease-causing proteins. Using its enabling delivery systems, it has achieved an additional level of specificity by delivering its therapeutic RNA molecules exclusively to target cells. Silence’s proprietary RNA chemistries and delivery systems are designed to improve the stability of our molecules and enhance effective delivery to target cells, providing a powerful modular technology well suited to tackle life-threatening diseases. Silence Therapeutics remains focused and is determined to be responsive to creating shareholder value as well as the appropriate growth and development of its business. Silence Therapeutics continues to assess a number of options in addition to its organic plan which it believes would be additive to the Company's future growth prospects and shareholder value, which may include equity fundraisings as well as other strategic licensing and collaboration opportunities. For more information, please visit: https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.