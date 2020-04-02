NAR President Discusses Real Estate Community’s Response to Coronavirus

National Association of REALTORS® President Vince Malta shares how agents can weather the uncertainty of COVID-19 in a special episode of The Brian Buffini Show podcast

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- President of the National Association of REALTORS® Vince Malta will discuss how the real estate community can respond to COVID-19 in an exclusive interview with real estate leader, Brian Buffini, on The Brian Buffini Show podcast. The episode is part of Brian Buffini’s effort to help real estate professionals and consumers navigate the uncertainty of the national coronavirus crisis. Previous podcast guests on this topic include NAR chief economist and senior vice president of research Lawrence Yun, HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson and FHA Commissioner Brian Montgomery.

In this latest exclusive interview, Vince Malta confidently assures the real estate community that “we’re going to survive this, and we’re going to be stronger at the other end as an industry.” For real estate agents, Malta explains that being a voice of value to clients is more important than ever. “REALTORS® will be able to express that value proposition so greatly as they’re guiding people through this post-COVID19.”

Buffini explains that once this crisis passes, pent-up demand will have many real estate professionals covering 12 months of business in nine months of work, so agents should start training now to prepare. He wants the world to know, “REALTORS® aren't going anywhere. We're here for the long haul. We're here to serve.”

A third-generation REALTOR®, Vince Malta has spent more than 40 years in the real estate business, and currently serves as CEO and broker of his own real estate company, Malta & Co., Inc. As the NAR 2020 president, Malta leads a membership of more than 1.4 million real estate agents. In this interview, master real estate trainer Brian Buffini complements Malta’s insights, providing clarity during this unprecedented time.

Since 2016, The Brian Buffini Show podcast has brought Brian’s profound content, insightful interviews and Irish wit to listeners around the world. With over 8 million downloads, the podcast continues to be seen as one of the most influential in the business space.

What: “Leading in a Crisis - an Interview with NAR President Vince Malta” – The Brian Buffini Show special episode

Who: Vince Malta, President of the National Association of REALTORS®, and Brian Buffini, Founder and Chairman of Buffini & Company

Where: Hear the podcast and download a transcript at TheBrianBuffiniShow.com

When: Available Thursday, April 2, 2020 @ 12:01 a.m. Pacific

About Buffini & Company

Buffini & Company is the largest coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate legend and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly-effective lead generation system. Buffini & Company’s comprehensive business coaching, training programs and cutting-edge content have helped more than 3 million professionals in 37 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life. Buffini & Company is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please email media@buffiniandcompany.com.

About Brian Buffini

Brian Buffini, chairman and founder for Buffini & Company, was born and raised in Dublin, Ireland, emigrated to San Diego, California in 1986, where he became the classic American rags-to-riches story. Discovering real estate, Brian quickly became one of the nation’s top real estate agents working a non-traditional methodology based on building long-term relationships with clients. Today, he travels the world sharing a message of encouragement about how to “live the good life.” His wit, wisdom and motivational style make him a dynamic speaker and podcast host, adept at helping people tap into their full potential and achieve their dreams. He is a New York Times, Amazon and Wall Street Journal best-seller with his latest book, “The Emigrant Edge.” Learn more at brianbuffini.com.

