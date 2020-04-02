There were 582 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,571 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus – Nigeria: Twenty-three new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria

Twenty-three new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Lagos, 7 in the FCT, 5 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Bauchi State.

As at 08:00 pm 1st April there are 174 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths.

