Coronavirus – Nigeria: 23 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria

As at 08:00 pm 1st April there are 23 new cases of #COVID-19 reported in Nigeria; 9 in Lagos, 7 in the FCT, 5 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Bauchi State.

174 confirmed cases, 9 have been discharged with 2 deaths.



