Coronavirus – Gambia: COVID-19 Case Update (1 April 2020)

Gambia COVID-19 update:

New cases: 0 Total cases: 4 Recovered: 2 Deaths: 1

For complete situation report, visit: https://bit.ly/3aCujGc

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.
