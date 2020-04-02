Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 Pandemic Situation Report in ECOWAS-CEDEAO Region
As of 31 March 2020, more than 1,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported.
With the first recorded case in Sierra-Leone, all 15 ECOWAS-CEDEAO Member States are currently affected.
The response continues!Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.