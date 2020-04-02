There were 580 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,575 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 Pandemic Situation Report in ECOWAS-CEDEAO Region

As of 31 March 2020, more than 1,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported.

With the first recorded case in Sierra-Leone, all 15 ECOWAS-CEDEAO Member States are currently affected.

