Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 Pandemic Situation Report in ECOWAS-CEDEAO Region

As of 31 March 2020, more than 1,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported.

With the first recorded case in Sierra-Leone, all 15 ECOWAS-CEDEAO Member States are currently affected.

The response continues!



