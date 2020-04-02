Biosenta Announces its First Sale of Product “True” in the U.S.

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biosenta Inc., (“Biosenta” or the “Company”) listed on the CNSX (CNSX:ZRO), is pleased to announce its first purchase order for its disinfectant product called “True” in the United States.



Am Gill, President and CEO of Biosenta Inc said, “This is a milestone announcement for our company. Backed by scientific research and EPA approvals, TRUE is a powerful and safe product that kills many different Viruses, Bacteria, and Fungi. TRUE is different, and better in that it is stable, and it prevents regrowth of microbes.

This first purchase order will enable our product to be introduced to the US marketplace.

TRUE is available in 25 fluid ounce bottles, one gallon jugs and 55 gallon drums.”

About Biosenta Inc.

Biosenta Inc. develops and manufactures a range of chemical compounds for household and industrial applications using advanced encapsulated nanotechnology.

Other household disinfectants and cleaners possess similar levels of efficacy as traditional disinfectants. But Biosenta products contain significantly lower concentrations of active ingredients resulting in lower toxicity.

Biosenta disinfectants and cleaners will kill 99.9% of potentially deadly mold, fungi, bacteria and viruses on contact and prevent re-growth. Biosenta disinfectants are very safe due to the very low toxicity.

Biosenta industrial compounds are embedded to protect various materials, including drywall, plastic and resins, from microbe formation.

These compounds remain active for decades and protect the drywall of buildings, objects such as resin furniture, and carpet rubber backing and synthetic tufts which contain plastic or resin, as well as textiles and paper from mold, fungi, bacteria and viruses. Both the Biosenta household and industrial products are environmentally safe and biodegradable.

Disclaimer

The CSE has in no way passed upon the contents of this news release and further, has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

Am Gill, President and CEO

Biosenta Inc.

18 Wynford Drive, Suite 704

Toronto, ON M3C 3S2

Phone: 416-410-2019

Email: info@biosenta.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.