Local mobile tire shop rolls out NO CONTACT INSTALLATION GoMobile Tires changes and balances tires in your driveway

No one wants to wait in tire shop for hours and expose you or family to potential viruses.

CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, April 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- We’re Coronavirus ConsciousThe advice nationwide is stay at home. But for some — like first responders, grocery store employees and others — that is not an option. For the rest, there are still mandatory trips for food and other essential travel. To keep you safe during this trying time, GoMobile Tires has rolled out the NO CONTACT INSTALLATION program.GoMobile is a locally owned, fully mobile tire shop that comes to your home or business to change and balance new tires on any vehicle. And now, for your added safety during this time of social distancing and self-quarantine, GoMobile has added the ability to never have any human contact during the entire process.“We can come to your home with new tires that you could purchase online from many online sellers or purchase from direct from www.gomobiletires.com and pay for over the phone or online,” GoMobile Tires owner Joe Flores said. “There’s no need to meet us in your driveway, we don’t need to enter your vehicle, and we will sanitize your wheels and everything we’ve touched when the job is complete.”Flores added that during this difficult time, he kindly hopes you will always consider supporting Orange County small businesses, like GoMobile Tires, when shopping for anything in the coming months.To learn about how you can have your tires changed and balanced at your office or at home in about an hour, call (888) 905-6624 or visit GoMobileTires.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.