Timeless Flower Design Proudly Presents Their Signature Preserved Flower Collection

Caryn designs an entire collection of preserved floral bouquets that will last far longer than any fresh flower arrangement

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, April 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caryn Lim, floral designer/owner of Timeless Flower Design has been involved in the wedding industry in Montreal, Quebec for more than 15 years. Over the past eight years she has provided full floral design services for numerous local and international clients.At the end of each wedding or social event, she has always felt wistful discarding fresh flowers that were only on display for a few hours as table decor at the venue. It seemed such a waste to throw away elegant fresh floral arrangements that had been artfully designed and meticulously stored in a refrigerated cooler to await the special occasion.Caryn realized that people would enjoy flowers that last longer than one evening. She designed an entire collection of preserved floral bouquets that will last far longer than any fresh flower arrangement. She launched her company, Timeless Flower Design on February 14, 2020 and has been selling her preserved flower bouquets online ever since.Knowing that preserved flowers are a growing current trend, Caryn researched the preserved & dried floral design industry. She discovered that preserved roses in a box, known as “eternal roses,” have been trending for the past few years. However, she found that other retailers were doing nothing more than simply putting preserved rose heads into a box. She knew she could do more to create beautiful preserved floral arrangements that would last through the seasons.The Signature Collection includes ten exclusively designed preserved flower bouquets and can be found on the designer’s website at https://timelessflowerdesign.com . Each preserved flower bouquet is wrapped with high quality Korean waterproof paper and tied with a satin ribbon bow.Caryn’s designer bouquets and preserved floral arrangements aren’t only for weddings and events; they are for everyday life. These artistic preserved flower bouquets are perfect as classic home or office decor, and as meaningful gifts for birthdays, formal dances, marriage proposals, engagement parties, black tie events, housewarmings, and any other special occasion.The unique preserved floral bouquets in the Signature Collection by Timeless Flower Design make spring and summer last all year round. Each preserved flower arrangement will last for several years if taken care of properly. A miniature bouquet collection and greeting cards accompany the preserved floral bouquets on the website, and new designs are released seasonally.For more information about the Signature Collection or to contact Caryn Lim, floral designer/owner of Timeless Flower Design, please email info@timelessflowerdesign.com.Timeless Flower Design is also found on the following social media platforms:Instagram: https://instagram.com/timelessflowerdesign/ Facebook: https://facebook.com/timelessflowerdesign/ Pinterest: https://pinterest.ca/atimelesscelebration/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/timelessfleurs/



