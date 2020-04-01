EVE & CO INCORPORATED ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Yasir Naqvi Joins Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- STRATHROY, Ontario, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eve & Co Incorporated (TSX-V: EVE; OTCQX: EEVVF) (Eve & Co or the Company) is pleased to announce that Yasir Naqvi has been appointed as a director of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Naqvi will hold office along with existing directors Melinda Rombouts and Ravi Sood.



The Company also announces the resignation of Clark Moeller, Shari Mogk-Edwards and the Board Chair, Alice Murphy, as directors of the Company. The Company wishes to sincerely thank Mr. Moeller, Ms. Mogk-Edwards and Ms. Murphy for their invaluable contributions to the Company during their tenure on the board and wishes them well in their future pursuits.

Mr. Naqvi is the Chief Executive Officer of the Institute for Canadian Citizenship (ICC). Prior to joining the ICC, Mr. Naqvi served as a Member of Provincial Parliament for almost 11 years. In that time, he served as the Attorney General of Ontario, Government House Leader, the Minister of Labour, and the Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services. Mr. Naqvi was also a member of the Treasury Board and Management Board of Cabinet. Before being elected, Mr. Naqvi was the Associate Director and International Trade Counsel at the Centre for Trade Policy and Law, a non-profit think-tank affiliated with Carleton University and the University of Ottawa. He also practiced international trade, competition, regulatory and administrative law with major law firms in Ottawa. Mr. Naqvi has been cited as a “Community Builder” by United Way Ottawa and listed as one of the “Top 50 People in the Capital” by Ottawa Life magazine. In 2018, he was named on Canadian Lawyer’s “Top 25 Most Influential” list for advancing technological modernization in Ontario’s justice system. Most recently, Mr. Naqvi received the Lincoln Alexander Award by the Law Society of Ontario. Mr. Naqvi’s appointment remains subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

“We are thrilled to have Yasir Naqvi join our board. He is a consummate professional and well-versed in cannabis policy. As Attorney General of Ontario, he successfully oversaw the implementation of the provincial marijuana legalization regime, and his insight into governmental, regulatory and foreign affairs will be invaluable to Eve,” says Melinda Rombouts, CEO and director of Eve & Co. “We look forward to his leadership to take the Company to the next level.”

ABOUT EVE & CO INCORPORATED

Eve & Co, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Natural MedCo Ltd. (NMC), holds cultivation and processing licences under the Cannabis Act (Canada) for the production and sale of various cannabis products, including dried cannabis, cannabis plants and extraction of cannabis oil and has received EU GMP certification. NMC was Canada’s first female-founded licensed producer of medicinal marijuana and received its cultivation licence from Health Canada in 2016. Eve & Co is led by a team of agricultural experts and has a licensed 1,000,000 square foot greenhouse located in Strathroy, Ontario.

The Company’s website can be visited at www.evecannabis.ca.

