ScottMadden Partners with SEPA to Explore Hawaii’s Bold Vision for 100% Renewable Energy

Lessons Learned from Hawaii: Bold Visions Require New Paradigms

ScottMadden, Inc., one of North America’s leading management consulting firms specializing in energy, recently joined the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) in a fact-finding mission to the Aloha State—Hawaii. The group of more than 20 energy industry executives aimed to uncover how the state hopes to achieve its ambitious goal of 100% renewable energy by 2045. In particular, they wanted to explore the impact of increasing renewable energy penetrations as well as regulatory and customer engagement strategies in Hawaii.

Hawaii has positioned itself as a trailblazer for the future through renewable energy resource development and implementation. Its innovative efforts offer valuable lessons for other utilities around the country that are considering or preparing for increasing penetrations of renewable generation.

This new article, featured in the April edition of Public Utilities Fortnightly, shares key insights gathered from the trip, including key lessons on planning for long-term goals, enhancing customer engagement, and improving grid operation.

Hawaii’s goal to end dependence on fossil fuel is an effort to save ratepayers millions of dollars. To meet the renewable energy portfolio standard requirement, both of the state’s electric utilities, Hawaiian Electric Industries and Kauai Island Utility Cooperative, have come to realize that decisions made today lay the foundation for long-term success or failure. In addition, the utilities are expanding stakeholder engagement and rethinking how to best operate the electric grid. The new and innovative technologies and services are actively transforming the role of the electric utility from a commodity supplier to a community-engaged service provider.

“Hawaii’s electric utilities have set the standard for renewable energy innovation,” says Paul Quinlan, clean technology manager at ScottMadden. “They are not only meeting state mandates, but they are inspiring nationwide energy transformation that is economically, socially, and environmentally sustainable,” continues John Pang, partner at ScottMadden.

“Our industry executives from the mainland left with many examples about transformation and enhancements to long-term planning, customer engagement, and grid operations,” stated Sharon Allan, SEPA’s chief innovation officer. “The realization that new approaches aren’t just needed but required left an indelible impression.”

