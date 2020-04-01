Covid-19: President tells people to stay home

Luanda, ANGOLA, April 1 - President João Lourenço Wednesday in Luanda appealed to Angolans to stay home in order to contain the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19). ,

In a message in his twitter page, the Head of State called on the people to follow the example of “self-discipline” set by the Angolan students currently based in China.

"May I congratulate the Angolan youths who, from China, through TPA (Angolan State Television), transmit their experience on the fight against Covid-19)” , the President tweeted.

To João Lourenço, self-discipline was the secret behind the victory over the evil.

"Compatriot, follow the example of this case of success. Stay at home,” stressed the Head of State.

The President declared the State of Emergency in the country to fight COVID-19, a measure that came into force at 00:00 hours of Friday last week.

About 50 Angolan students live currently in Wuhan city, the origin of the new coronavirus that has so far infected seven nationals and one foreigner. Two have died and one recovered.

The new coronavirus has until now killed about 40,000 people around the world. Of this figure, about three quarters were recorded in Europe, according to a World Health Organisation (WHO) report.

