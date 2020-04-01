My Grief Angels is Launching New Free English and Spanish COVID19 Grief Support Virtual Group Meetings
My Grief Angels, a Guidestar Platinum Non-Profit, is Launching Coronavirus Grief Support Virtual Groups for the 500,000 to 1,200,000 Who May Soon Be Grieving
The schedule on the free multilingual groups is now available on the new site GriefSupportOnline.com, and the first virtual group meetings are set to launch this weekend. The initial groups will be offered at 12 noon (EST) in Spanish and 1pm (EST) in English daily to allow for the various USA time zones. In an effort to make these accessible to individuals and households who may have limited internet access, the video conferencing platform Zoom was chosen for its greater reliability with lower internet speeds. Participants can join the virtual meetings via their desktop, tablet or cell phones.
The new free COVID19 Grief Support site, GriefSupportOnline.com, also includes English and Spanish videos for tech-friendly and non-tech friendly participants on how to use the free video conferencing tool for the first time and how to participate in these groups. In addition, a section highlighting examples of how grief and our grieving processes are being impacted by this deadly virus is also shared on the new site.
About My Grief Angels:
My Grief Angels, a Guidestar Platinum Level 501(c)(3) public charity, is an online grief support community for and by people grieving and helping each other by leveraging new technologies to find the latest resources, education, information and shared experiences on grief, including: How grief can impact our health; How have others coped with their grief and grief attacks; How have others put their grief in motion; How to turn grief into something positive; What are the resources available for our type of loss, and more. In addition to launching the Grief MOOC - one of the first Massive Open Online Courses ("MOOC") on Grief, the non-profit’s projects have included the free “Coping With Loss” & “Grief Support Network” mobile apps and the “Good from Grief” Book.
