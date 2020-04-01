My Grief Angels is Launching New Free English and Spanish COVID19 Grief Support Virtual Group Meetings

My Grief Angels - www.MyGriefAngels.org COVID19 Grief Support Virtual Group Meetings By My Grief Angels COVID19 Grief Support Online's Section on The New Grieving Process

My Grief Angels, a Guidestar Platinum Non-Profit, is Launching Coronavirus Grief Support Virtual Groups for the 500,000 to 1,200,000 Who May Soon Be Grieving

Top officials predict 100,000 to 240,000 COVID19 deaths, and if we assume 5 grieving survivors per death, that's between 500,000 to 1,200,000 Americans facing grief and a new grieving process in weeks” — Augusto Failde, Author & Developer of the “Grief MOOC”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Tuesday of this week, after watching the emotional interview of a Salt Lake City LatinX father who had just lost his 24 year old daughter to coronavirus, a group of volunteers from the My Grief Angels non-profit communicated thru texts, video and phone on what could be done to help grieving families like the family of Utah’s youngest COVID19 victim . The result of those virtual communications and brainstorming is a new public service initiative to provide free daily English and Spanish language virtual grief support group meetings for the grieving families and friends of people who have died from the coronavirus.The schedule on the free multilingual groups is now available on the new site GriefSupportOnline.com , and the first virtual group meetings are set to launch this weekend. The initial groups will be offered at 12 noon (EST) in Spanish and 1pm (EST) in English daily to allow for the various USA time zones. In an effort to make these accessible to individuals and households who may have limited internet access, the video conferencing platform Zoom was chosen for its greater reliability with lower internet speeds. Participants can join the virtual meetings via their desktop, tablet or cell phones.The new free COVID19 Grief Support site, GriefSupportOnline.com, also includes English and Spanish videos for tech-friendly and non-tech friendly participants on how to use the free video conferencing tool for the first time and how to participate in these groups. In addition, a section highlighting examples of how grief and our grieving processes are being impacted by this deadly virus is also shared on the new site.About My Grief Angels:My Grief Angels, a Guidestar Platinum Level 501(c)(3) public charity, is an online grief support community for and by people grieving and helping each other by leveraging new technologies to find the latest resources, education, information and shared experiences on grief, including: How grief can impact our health; How have others coped with their grief and grief attacks; How have others put their grief in motion; How to turn grief into something positive; What are the resources available for our type of loss, and more. In addition to launching the Grief MOOC - one of the first Massive Open Online Courses ("MOOC") on Grief, the non-profit’s projects have included the free “Coping With Loss” & “Grief Support Network” mobile apps and the “Good from Grief” Book.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.